At the end of this month it’s time, then there will finally be racing again in the IoM TT† High time to bring out another excellent documentary about the race, we think.

Maybe the name Horst Saiger doesn’t mean much to you, but the Austrian had an extensive and loyal fan base in the racing world. Saiger made his British Isles road debut at the North West in 2012 and competed in the TT for the first time in 2013.

Saiger also took part in the World Superbike races as a wildcard and rode for the Bolliger Team Switzerland in the World Endurance Championship for 12 years. In the Classic TT, Saiger even took the podium twice.

Incidentally, there is also a Belgian link: drop the name of Marc Fissette and Saiger went into an Austrian overdrive until recently: in 2013 multiple Belgian champion Fissette crashed in Macau Saiger after a few corners. By the way, Saiger took part in this Chinese classic twelve times.

Horst Saiger retired from motorsport last year at the age of 50, after a crash (and artificial coma) too much on the Red Bull Ring. In this comprehensive documentary, he gives an insight into his participation in the 2019 TT, the race that stands head and shoulders above all others for him. And for us too…