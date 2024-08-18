Dass es weder die Unterhaltungsindustrie noch ein Millionen-Budget braucht, um Körperkult und sportlichen Wettbewerb als einen Austragungsort gesellschaftlicher Kontroversen einzufangen und Themen wie toxische Männlichkeit, mentale Gesundheit und verdrängte Emotionen zugänglich zu machen, beweisen Leonhard Hofmann und Riccardo Dejan Jurkovic in ihrem Dokumentarfilm „Frank Meyer“. Die jungen hessischen Regisseure zeigen ihn jetzt schon seit einigen Monaten auf Festivals, immer ist das Publikum fasziniert von dieser Langzeitdokumentation, die den Bodybuilder Frank Meyer zehn Jahre lang begleitet und so Fragmente eines Lebens in Extremen zusammenfügt.

Im August sind sie mit ihrem Werk beim „Cine Alemán“, einem Filmfest des Goethe-Instituts in Mexiko.

Eine Bodybuilding-Karriere wie im Film

Frank Meyer ist ein 45 Jahre alter Gewinnertyp, als er 2012 die beiden Filmstudenten erstmals an seinem Alltag teilhaben lässt. Hinter dem Darmstädter liegt da schon eine Bodybuilding-Karriere, wie sie in einen Film passt: Kraftsport und Anabolika haben einen gewaltigen Körper geformt, den Meyer in den Achtziger- und Neunzigerjahren auf vielen Wettbewerben präsentierte. Auch nach dem Ende seiner aktiven Sportlerzeit trainiert und ernährt sich Frank Meyer in klassischer Kraftsportmanier, denn er möchte zurück auf die Bühne, noch einmal an einem Wettbewerb teilnehmen.

This is what masculinity looks like: At least for Frank Meyer, here at a bodybuilding competition in the nineties. Leonhard Hofmann

His unnaturally tanned and pumped-up upper body, covered in tattoos and prominent veins, with his bleached hair, is evidence of the phase that irreversibly determined his life. Because what the mountain of muscles initially conceals is unstoppable. The strong body experiences a shocking downward spiral: heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and a life of loneliness. Meyer pays the price for a body cult that knows no anatomical limits in the maximum formation of the self – and allows this to be documented without restrictions.

Not a man of many words

Anyone who has not yet thought of the Mickey Rourke-based sports drama “The Wrestler” when reading this biography will now be able to see parallels. Instead of the stereotypical construct of a muscle-bound loser, however, viewers of the documentary “Frank Meyer” see a deeply sad, because true, search for identity.

Hofmann and Jurkovic’s decision to let their protagonist also be the narrator is crucial: “I wanted to be as strong as a superhero so I could defend myself. That’s why I started bodybuilding,” says Frank Meyer, looking in the rearview mirror of his Chrysler and talking about paternal bullying and even domestic violence in his childhood.

Controlling life in a motorized form: Frank Meyer flexes with engines and muscles, the material gold standards of his time. Leonhard Hofmann

Despite the winning pose he initially artificially maintained in front of the camera, complete with twitching chest muscles and lame sayings, Meyer is not a man of many words. This may be because his speech has become somewhat clumsy since his first stroke. His introverted nature also contributes to this, as he admits elsewhere that no woman has ever spoken to him.

Meyer prefers to let the material gold standards of his time speak for themselves, flexes with motors, shows off muscles, while the recording of his everyday life, as planned by the film students, develops into a documentation of a medical history that has a universal core that extends far beyond the bodybuilding scene.

Comprehensible story including traumatic experiences

“With a guy as special as Frank, you naturally bring your own baggage of prejudices with you. This process became all the more important for our project. Because in living out his socially imposed role model, he represents many others,” says documentary filmmaker Jurkovic.

His colleague Hofmann explains: “At first we met regularly, set up the camera and let him speak. These were interviews, not all of which ended up in the film, but in which he began to work through his emotional world more and more.” The two younger ones couldn’t stop thinking about it: “At this point we thought to ourselves: wait a minute, we want to continue working on this!”

Ultimately, every person is always a product of their childhood, environment and society, says Hofmann. “That made it all the more interesting for us to have a bodybuilder whose extreme appearance hides a very relatable story, including traumatic experiences.” Everyone in the audience could relate to that more or less.

One last time: Between all the hospital stays, bodybuilder Frank Meyer wants to give it one more try. Leonhard Hofmann

While Frank Meyer sees his extensive weight training in front of the camera as a way of freeing himself from his parents’ home, the role of the two film students also changes during the years of their encounters: “Frank has a whole fleet of cars and motorcycles with which he can at least control his life in a motorized form. After another stroke, however, we become his chauffeurs,” says Hofmann. It is these small sequences that show how Meyer’s life and the filming have developed over the years.

What is considered strong and masculine demands sacrifice

The physical breakdown that is looming in the film could hardly be more tragic, but the former colossus endures these blows of fate all alone. According to his own assessment, he was never able to allow even one hug, but now the man opens up to the two film students: “We came into his life as two people and perhaps two men and probably created a form of closeness that was completely new to him,” explains Hofmann. Physically weakened, viewers experience Frank Meyer perhaps as mentally strong as ever at the end of filming, which will be completed in 2023.

Visibly weakened: Frank Meyer is dependent on a caregiver in his everyday life. Leonhard Hofmann

“Frank Meyer” is not a classic sports drama for the big screen, but it is still worth seeing. If not simply out of interest in bodybuilding and films like “The Wrestler,” “Pumping Iron” or “Tiger King,” then because of its existential message: the human body is finite. Even if it is optimized to the extreme.

According to Hofmann’s assessment, despite the festival success, their production will have a hard time finding a distributor and thus a way into the cinema. However, they are in talks with the well-connected film scene in Hesse. At least a Hesse-wide cinema release at the beginning of next year could be successful. “If our film is shown somewhere, then it is obvious that it will be very well received.”