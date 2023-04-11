













Documentary explains failed attempt to Americanize Saint Seiya in the 90’s

A documentary explains why the series stayed in its pilot deliveries and never reached the screens of the American population. It refers especially to starstorm already Guardians of the Cosmos produced in 1994 and 1993 respectively.

The Saint Seiya documentary is available on Ray Mona’s YouTube channel that paid attention to the smallest details, such as the opening song that was composed by Dennis C. Brown.

The main lines that are exposed in his research range from the opening to the differences in the design of the characters and even the deviations from the original story.

The pilot for the anime series was produced by Fred Wolf Films.. Towards the end of the documentary we will be able to see the complete episode of what could have been the westernized series of Saint Seiya which, however, failed to consolidate.

It should be noted that, despite Saint Seiya It is one of the most popular anime that reached many parts of the world, however, the reception in the United States was one of the most lax, which is why a new adaptation was sought. However, it seems that there are not many answers about the limits that the anime pilot faced.

When will the Saint Seiya live action movie arrive in Latin America?

On April 27, 2023, the film will be released in Mexico and in various parts of the world. It will even be released earlier in Latin America than in Japan, whose premiere is scheduled for a day later.

