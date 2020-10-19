The story of the Black Panthers is both an attempt at emancipation and violence in politics. Director Stanley Nelson, in this unprecedented documentary, although shot in 2015, explored it in depth, thanks to first-hand witnesses, former members of the party or police officers. This story begins in Oakland, California, in 1966. Tired of being despised, the young generation of African Americans rebels, in the literal sense: “The world must bleed a little” so that he listens to them, thinks Huey Newton, who will become the leader of the BPP, the Black Panther Party. An interesting choice that this animal represents: “Harassed, the black panther will begin by retreating. Cornered, she strikes. “

In fact, the BPP will hit hard. First, by surfing on a Constitution which authorizes any American to carry a weapon, its militants will follow the police patrols to prevent the beatings. Then, by organizing solidarity in their community. They set up a breakfast program allowing 20,000 schoolchildren a day to study on a full stomach, organize dispensaries and fight for decent housing. “We are at the service of the people,” they proclaim. They also publish a newspaper which proclaims in one that “capitalism plus racism leads to fascism”! Carry a gun, okay, but discredit capitalism! It will take no more for the boss of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, to reassign the counter-espionage program to the surveillance of these funny black coconuts …

Nelson explores the paradoxes of the party, which “understood the media very well” and for a time succeeded in supplanting all other community movements, leaving lasting traces in American activism, but which did not give women the place that ‘they claimed and was undoubtedly the victim of the one-upmanship with the capacity, as much as of the relentlessness of the FBI or the internal rivalries.

♦ The two parts of the documentary by Stanley Nelson, are already available on the Arte website.