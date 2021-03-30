S.tille can be disarming. When Rudy Reyes, former Marine Recon in the American Army, whose special unit prepared the invasion of Iraq in 2003, is asked if he thinks his mission, which he later reenacted in the HBO series “Generation Kill”, was, Seen as a whole, well worth it, he replies curtly: “Yes, it did.” Then the silence follows. The man with the Rambo aura who had just reported how entire families (“Grandpa, Mom and the kids”) were wiped out at a checkpoint because their car had passed a warning sign – that some Iraqis couldn’t read nobody thought – looks at the ground. The gaze wanders inwards, that’s how it is with many of the interviewees here: All of a sudden they are back in the middle of a war. Then he adds: “I mean, it must have been worth it. What would be the alternative?”

The alternative would be to acknowledge that the Iraq war was not just a strategic mistake, but a catastrophe with an announcement, in which Western ignorance and arrogance played a decisive role. Acting as a liberator without wanting to take responsibility for the destabilized country, the gates to hell were opened in the Middle East. Lieutenant Colonel Nate Sassaman, a leading American commander in the “Sunni Triangle” from 2003 to 2004, says it very directly: “We prepared the ground for IS. We were. “

High-precision conquest, bumbling crew

This (self-) discovery is not really new, but it is as shockingly direct as in James Bluemel’s outstanding documentary series “Once Upon a Time in Iraq”, based entirely on the depiction of well-selected participants – soldiers and civilians – and on massive, often private images. the path of the venerable country into anarchy has not yet been traced. Even at the previous Film Festival Cologne, this contribution outshone everything else, and Andrew Neil, perhaps the most influential political commentator in Great Britain, considers the production “of global significance” to be “quite simply the best documentary series the BBC has ever made”. It is most welcome that Arte and ZDF are bringing the series to Germany.

The key figure is the Baghdad-born filmmaker Waleed Nesyif, who looks back on the past eighteen years with incorruptible and bitter irony. Right at the beginning he clears up the myth that all Iraqis have always seen America as the archenemy. He was completely in love with everything American, and he was apparently not alone in that, as amusing shots of an Iraqi fake McDonald’s (“Ma Donal”) show. He welcomed the initially successful invasion, offered himself to coalition troops as a translator at the age of eighteen and soon accompanied journalists through the country. It was then that he realized the great battle had only just begun. And he saw the real face of the war. In one of the most poignant scenes of the series, in which many disturbing images can be seen (partly from IS film recordings), a Bedouin digs through the sand with his bare hands and unearths a school book and a doll, possessions of his children, who are like his entire family were killed in an American helicopter attack in the middle of the desert. “That’s the job,” Reyes confirms. Instead of “yes” they shouted “kill”.