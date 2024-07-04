Producer Andrés Benedykt said in an interview with Poder360 that the biggest message of “Partido” is “the importance of defending democracy”

The documentary “Broken”starring the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadpremieres this Thursday (July 4, 2024) on Brazilian digital platforms, such as Google Play, Vivo Play and Claro TV+. The film shows the politician during his campaign for the 2018 presidential election, which was won by Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The film’s producer Andrés Benedykt said in an interview with Poder360 that the biggest message of the film is “the importance of defending democracy”. He claims that the documentary shows that Haddad “is always trying to be the possible guardian of democracy”.

“There is a very powerful scene in the film where Fernando Haddad tells people to wake up to the risk that democracy was running. It was already clear at that moment that Jair Bolsonaro was a threat to democracy.”declared Andrés Benedykt.

“It was distressing to see that we were alongside a very interesting character who could be a great president for Brazil and who was being attacked and losing to a fascist, Jair Bolsonaro”he said.

Andrés says that filming for the documentary began in 2016, when Haddad was running for Mayor of São Paulo. He was running against John Doria (at the time, from the PSDB, but today, without a party). At the time, the impeachment of the then president was being analyzed Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“We began to understand that Haddad could be the successor to Lula and Dilma. Not only a successor, but a possible reference for the Brazilian and Latin American left.”said the producer.

According to Andrés, the idea in 2016 was to accompany Haddad during his campaign for Mayor of São Paulo. However, since he lost the election in the first round, the producer and directors did not feel the defeat “very cinematic”.

“There was no real clash. Then we realized we didn’t have a movie.”said the producer.

Andrés said, however, that he and the directors spoke with Haddad to see if he would agree to continue filming. “He agreed and in December 2017 he called us and said: ‘I was invited by Lula to coordinate the government plan. Do you think it would be interesting to film?’. We said yes.”.

With the arrest of Lula in 2018, Haddad went from being the coordinator of the government plan to a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. According to Andrés, the arrest “that’s what made the movie actually happen”.

“Although the elections were bad for the character [Haddad], we realized that we had cinematographic material, a documentary of a historic moment. We managed to document a historic moment and we realized that we had a film in our hands.”declared the producer.

Documentary “Broken”

The film shows Fernando Haddad during the campaign for the 2018 election. It also follows the then candidate on his trips to Curitiba (PR) to visit Lula in prison. The film shows the developments in the political direction that resulted in Lula’s election in 2022.

The documentary is produced by Andrés Benedykt, César Charlone, Sebastian Bednarik, Andrés Varela, Marcelo Nucci and Joaquim Castro and directed by César Charlone, Sebastián Bednarik and Joaquim Castro.

The documentary lasts 82 minutes and is distributed by O2 Play.

