The BNNVARA docuseries about Jaitsen Singh, the longest-serving Dutchman in the United States, can be broadcast. This has been determined by the court in Amsterdam after Singh filed summary proceedings against the broadcaster and production company Submarine. He didn’t want the series An American Nightmare would be made public, or broadcast or offered to other parties.

Singh is a Dutchman of Surinamese descent who was convicted in 1986 of having his wife and stepdaughter murdered. He has always denied involvement in the murders. The documentary series, which includes the possible miscarriage of justice in Singh’s case, also discusses alleged sexual abuse by Singh and possible connections to the drug world. Singh is afraid that this will get him into trouble with fellow detainees.

No ground

According to the court, this is ‘no ground’ to allow the claims. At the time the parties decided to cooperate, Singh ‘knew that he had been accused of sexual abuse and could have foreseen that this too would at least be mentioned in the documentary’. When the collaboration between Singh and the documentary makers ended in 2021, the termination letter did not say that the collaboration was stopped because of the sexual abuse that is discussed and the danger that would threaten Singh is not mentioned. See also Russia hopes for an early decision on the required security guarantees

Although the judge has ruled that the documentary series may be made public, the judge has ruled that the pre-announcements and promotional materials for the series may not refer to ‘sexual abuse and/or drug trafficking’ in relation to Singh.

Singh’s sister has on NRC to contest the verdict. Singh was sentenced to a total of 56 years in prison. He has now been imprisoned for 39 years.

