The documentary Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop, about the singer Aaron Carter, will premiere on the American streaming service Hulu on Monday 1 May. ABC News Studios announced this on Friday. The documentary is about the rise, health problems, addictions and the death of the American. Carter died in November last year at the age of 34.
#Documentary #Aaron #Carter #premieres #Monday
Korean Peninsula | The influential sister of North Korea’s leader warned of a growing danger
South Korea and the United States signed an agreement based on which the United States would respond with force to...
Leave a Reply