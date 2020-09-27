The sight of horror of live cauterized buboes, the meticulous count of successive deaths and the exhaustive list of administrative measures carried out by the Lord Mayor would lead one to be mistaken.

The illusion has thus lost none of its vigor in this reissue of the Diary of the year of the plague, by Daniel Defoe. We are in 1722, when the author of Robinson Crusoe, under the intriguing initials of H. F, an enigmatic bourgeois Puritan, sets out to relate one of the city’s darkest episodes: the London plague of 1665 and its 100,000 deaths. A curious anonymity given the notoriety of the author vis-à-vis his contemporaries at the time of publication. For good reason, this new literary feat, which will seduce Serge Gainsbourg so much, to the point that he presents this novel as one of his favorite works, is not stylistic but rather didactic. Defoe writes terrified by the echoes he brings back from the Mediterranean during his commercial travels, statements that recount the Marseille plague of 1720 and 1721, and its ravages. Its publication is as much a warning as a guide to good behavior for the people of London. A warning made credulous from the pen of the narrator, who would have lived the facts and would have died since.

The book opens in a whisper and continues in the hubbub of exile

HF, a convinced Protestant, lives only for God and his business, he returns here to his writings by commenting on the notes taken during the epidemic. The book opens with a murmur, that of a disastrous resurrection, that of an illustrious bacillus which, it seems, has returned from the East and is already killing the fishermen of the North Sea on the other side. It continues in the hubbub of exile, elsewhere for those who can, at home for others. The worst, according to Camus, who will find in this book the inspiration for his eponymous masterpiece on the disease. The cries and sobs resound then, the narrator calmly exposes them to us, the cries of the sick and the sobs of those who are waiting to be. They precede the silence of the hecatomb, late and inappropriate administrative measures, confinement and the distance taken between each, thefts and abandonment. Finally the book closes with the clamor of the crowd which can be again and the praises to the merciful God, who would finally pardon the repented souls after having chastised them. The narrator’s cold words also sounded: we were not ready.

The analogy of the management of an epidemic by the public authorities four centuries apart

The reissue is obviously not trivial, as the words resonate with vitality between the fingers of the reader going through the health crisis of Covid-19. If the ills differ, of course, the analogy of the management of an epidemic by the public authorities four centuries apart seems as relevant as the sociological study and the economic analysis of the impact of this phenomenon.

For Defoe, this work goes beyond these considerations. Gérald Duchemin, author of the foreword, considers this novel to be his most personal. The author puts his conscience to the test and questions Protestant Puritanism. He confronts the mystics, sometimes pagan, brought about by “calamity”, and questions the role of providence and fate in the face of the plague. And if this idea seems obsolete, the limits of Christian charity and bourgeois philanthropism in the face of the overexposure of the most precarious to the virus seem timeless.

Simon grauby