It is a beautiful and large photo album that Joss Dray offers us with this Return to Jenin. Her photos, the professional who has been working in Palestine since 1987, but also those of the inhabitants of the refugee camp which adjoins the city, to which the photographer has been attached since this spring 2002 which saw its almost total destruction by the army Israeli.

Joss Dray’s photos are in black and white. Those of the young people of the camp, whose exhibition also circulates in France, are in color. All are captioned and accompanied by texts in French and Arabic. It is one of the originalities of the book to be bilingual. Disadvantage: less space for some photos that look like the thumbnails of our grandparents.

But others, full page, slam and say more than speeches. Take a good look at this Return street where an athletic-looking young Palestinian walks. His martial and confident air contrasts with the poor scenery, the pile of accumulated garbage and the electric wires that hang miserably. Look better still: at the corner of the next street, an Israeli tank is parked threateningly. It is towards him that the young man walks. In one image, everything is said. Destruction and death, resistance and hope.

Heroic resistance

“What moves me is to what extent memory, even tragic, can nourish the future of a community”, underlines Leïla Shahid who signs the preface. In April 2002, she was General Delegate of Palestine in Paris. It evokes “The legend of Jenin”, born of this heroic resistance that the Israeli army, despite the siege and censorship, could not hide.

Humanity and his special envoys were among those who broke through the media blockade, such as Joss Dray and other press photographers. She has returned there often since. Out of friendship for the inhabitants and for Arna Mer-Khamis, admirable woman, Israeli Jew and Communist, who founded the Freedom Theater there and devoted herself to the children of Jenin, who ended up calling “the children of Arna”. Her son Juliano, who continued his work, was assassinated in 2011. Several moving pages show Arna and the children of the camp whom she introduced to the theater and other cultural activities. Striking photos of the 2002 ruins can be found in this ledger, as the camp was then completely destroyed by Israeli artillery and tanks which besieged it for two weeks, methodically bulldozing every house. So these women sitting and talking to each other, as if they were living in a house without a facade.

Elsewhere, graffiti on what remains of the walls claim “We will stay here”. And the camp, indeed, was rebuilt in the same place by Unrwa (1), which is criticized by sociologist Sari Hanafi. In an interesting analysis of the role of refugee camps in the submission of peoples, he regrets that it is complicit in the maintenance of an exceptional regime which hinders the autonomy of refugees.

Always rebuilding what has been destroyed is the fate of Palestinians under occupation. This book testifies to their inextinguishable will to life of which the poet Mahmoud Darwich said: “We are suffering from an incurable disease called hope. ”