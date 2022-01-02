Document review The cast returns to Hogwarts in a Harry Potter celebration documentary that caters to fans perfectly

A documentary about the backstage of the wizarding world shows what it was like to grow together with their characters for 10 years.

First Harry Potter turned 20 last November.

In honor of the celebration, the cast and authors gathered to commemorate the making of the films in the Harry Potter documentary published by HBO Max. Return to Hogwarts.

Fans are offered emotional reunions, small revelations, lots of tears and sweet nostalgia.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) is first seen together since the last part of the film, which was released 10 years ago.

There is also a big slide of other familiar faces Tom Feltonista (Draco Malfoy) Robbie Coltraneen (Hagrid) and To Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort).

The documentary progresses chronologically from film to film from the first roles to the final shot. The genuinely interesting interviews are tied into the magic of the Harry Potter story and its deeper themes, friendship, love and death.

The “as one family” motto of actors and authors would seem false to almost any other film making of material, but in this case we are talking about ten years during which the main stars of the film grew from children to young adults.

“It’s emotional because I saw you grow. We grew up together. We are a family. We will always be, ”Rupert Grint tells Emma Watson later in the film.

The main stars of the eight-part Potter series, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, were 11 to 13 years old at the time of the first film.

Harry Potter the world for young actors was the same as their childhood. The documentary gives the trio room to go through a surreal experience: “No one else understands what we experienced. It was unique. … It always unites us, ”says Grint.

The youngest of the main stars, Emma Watson, was in the first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at the time of publication 11 years old.

“It was as if we had acted in an extreme way,” Emma Watson describes.

One of the biggest revelations in the documentary is probably that Watson was about to leave the role of Hermione before the fifth film. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

As a child, making movies felt like a play, but as a teenager, Watson drifted into a kind of turning point when it dawned on him how big and lasting it was. He says he was lonely and the public pressure was going to be too much: “Fame finally struck consciousness and big.”

Social media based on the rumors of the old rumor, Emma Watson was really in love with Tom Felton, who played Draco.

“I don’t really know how to say this, but I just fell in love with him,” Watson reveals.

The star of the documentary definitely includes the actor as well Helena Bonham Carterin (Bellatrix Lestrange) a horrible presence. He acknowledges Daniel Radcliffe’s old admirer’s letter, sniffs the backdrop of Wizard Bank Irveta, and sticks Bellatrix’s old stinky dentures into his mouth.

Particularly touching is the section where the authors guard reminiscent of dead Actors like Alan Rickmania (Severus Snape), Richard Harrisia (Dumbledore) and Helen McCrorya (Narcissa Malfoy).

Also new information was that Alan Rickman was the only one for whom the author was JK Rowling revealed in advance what would happen to his character.

In everything even in its sentimentality Return to Hogwarts document succeeds. It will surely serve the fans of the magic world perfectly, and especially those millennials who have grown up with the actors in the film series at the height of Harry Potter.

“Something in Harry Potter enriches life. When everything is gloomy and times are hard, the stories provide a place to rest and feel safe, ”Watson sums up.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max.