Lottery jackpot cracked: Colin Weir and his then wife Chris celebrate winning millions. Luck later ran out on her. © Lynne Cameron/dpa

Winning the lottery is the dream of many people. A Scot hit the jackpot and knocked out the money. But his personal life went down the drain.

Munich – He was one of the biggest lottery winners ever in Great Britain. In 2011, Scot Colin Weir cleared a mega win of £161m at current exchange rates (Status: January 2023) the equivalent of around 183 million euros. But luck did not stay with him afterwards, the life of the lottery winner then took a dramatic turn.

Lottery winner squandered over 45 million euros by the time he died – spending 113,000 euros a week

Record-breaking lottery winner Weir died in 2019 at the age of 72 from kidney failure and sepsis. Now documents have apparently shown how much money the record lottery winner squandered in the last years of his life. He is said to have made an incredible amount of money in just eight years: Weir spent a total of over 45 million euros by the time he died.

He invested a large part of the amount in shares in his favorite football team. Fine racehorses and luxury cars also cost him a lot of money, like him independent reported. On average, the Scot paid the proud sum of 113,000 euros per week.

Lottery winner invests in football club, racehorses, cars and real estate – wife leaves him

After winning the EuroMillions jackpot, the ex-cameraman from North Ayrshire, Scotland, knew he wanted to support his heart club Partick Thistle FC financially. “I’ve been a Thistle fan since I was a boy,” Feir once said Mirror quoted. So he bought a 55 percent stake in the Glasgow football club.

In addition, noisy independent several valuable cars have also contributed to a sizable chunk of Weir’s lottery winnings being knocked out. An old Bentley Arnage was among the classy cars he bought. He also added a Jaguar F-Pace SUV and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class station wagon to his fleet. In addition, the lottery lucky guy invested in a five million euro villa. Renovating the house cost him millions more. Not to mention the three expensive racehorses.

While Weir was doing well financially, his personal life was falling apart. Wife Chris divorced Weir in 2018 and was awarded much of his fortune. Perhaps Weir should have contacted a lottery winnings consultant who said “silence is golden.”(kh)