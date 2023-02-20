Although Nintendo has pointed out that switches It still has a couple of years left to live, many are looking forward to information about the successor to this console. Now, thanks to the investigation being carried out by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, What may well be the first details on the next piece of hardware for the Big N have been revealed.

As part of your investigation On subscription and cloud services due to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, the CMA has shared a document stating that Nintendo Switch Online is not only available on the console we all know, but on another piece of hardware that is kept confidential. This is what is mentioned about it:

“Nintendo Switch Online has been excluded from our investigations as Nintendo’s cloud gaming is very limited. Nintendo’s cloud gaming service is only available on the Nintendo Switch device and on [confidencial]”.

This would mean that the Switch Online would remain active for the next console from the Japanese company. For his part, Nintendo has not issued a statement to confirm or deny this information. It’s no secret that the Big N is already thinking about its future, but it seems that they are not ready to talk about it yet.

However, the possibility that Switch Online and all its benefits being available on Nintendo’s next console sounds pretty promising. On related topics, it has already leaked Tears of the Kingdom. Similarly, Miyamoto talks about the opening of Super Nintendo World in the United States.

Editor’s Note:

While the idea of ​​having the NES, SNES, N64, Genesis, Game Boy, and GBA libraries available day one on Nintendo’s next console sounds promising, what’s most exciting is that DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and other titles could also be available to users, which speaks about backward compatibility. We just have to wait.

Via: The Gamer