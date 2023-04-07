Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

A document reveals how Putin’s special forces “Storm Z” operates. Macron and von der Leyen put pressure on China. All information in the news ticker.

Zelenskyj indicates Bachmut retreat at: “Generals will make right decisions.”

indicates at: “Generals will make right decisions.” heaviness house fighting in Bachmut : Russia wants to take East Ukrainian city.

in : Russia wants to take East Ukrainian city. This News ticker on the military situation in Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from April 6th at 9:15 p.m.: The Europeans are urging China’s head of state Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russia instead. French President Emmanuel Macron told Xi he knew he could be counted on to talk sense into Russia. So far, China has not even condemned the illegal war in Ukraine.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in the evening that she had warned China about arms deliveries to Russia. This is against international law and would seriously damage EU-China relations. On Wednesday (April 5), Xi Jinping received Macron in Beijing with von der Leyen.

Ukraine war: Document reveals details about Putin’s special unit “Storm Z”.

Update from April 6th at 6:20 p.m.: A disclosed Russian document provides insight into how the Russian Federation’s so-called “Storm Z” unit operates and trains. A Ukrainian military officer analyzed a Russian document on Twitter under the pseudonym “Tatarigami_UA”. The unit should be able to conduct combat operations in cities or settlements, as well as in areas with difficult geographical conditions, it said. As part of their duties, it may also be necessary to use artillery fire and air support, Tatarigami said.

April 6 Overview: Bachmut – The battles in the Ukraine war are currently taking place primarily in the Donbass in the east of the country. Center of fighting: Bakhmut. Russian troops have recently been able to make progress there, and the situation for the Ukrainian armed forces is becoming more precarious. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the soldiers are in a difficult situation. A withdrawal now seems conceivable.

Selenskyj hints at Bachmut’s withdrawal: “Generals will make the right decisions”

“For me, the most important thing is that we don’t lose our soldiers,” Zelenskyy said on Thursday (April 6), according to news agencies. “And of course the generals on the spot will make the right decisions if the situation continues to deteriorate and there is a risk that we will lose our people because they will be surrounded.”

According to the Ukrainian military Thursday morning, Russian forces are stepping up attacks with the intention of completely taking the city in eastern Ukraine. Bakhmut, along with the southwestern towns of Avdiivka and Mariinka, is currently “the epicenter of hostilities,” the Ukrainian military said. However, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stated that Bakhmut was still partly in the hands of Ukrainian troops. “It must be said clearly that the enemy is not gone yet,” he wrote on Telegram.

Heavy house-to-house fighting in Bakhmut: Russia wants to take a city in eastern Ukraine

Most recently, Kiev reported on almost daily battles in and around Bakhmut. So there were bitter house fights on Wednesday. A number of attacks by Russian soldiers in the industrial zone of the eastern Ukrainian city were repelled with the support of artillery and grenade launchers, the military leadership in Kiev said on Wednesday. Despite a superior number of personnel, the Russian units had not managed to break through, it was said.

Russian troops have been trying to capture Bakhmut in the Donetsk region since late summer. Most of the city and parts of the center are already under Russian control. However, in the western part of the city, which used to have 70,000 inhabitants, the Ukrainian units are still putting up stubborn resistance. Nevertheless, it could soon come to a retreat. (as/dpa)