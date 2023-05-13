Home page politics

Olaf Scholz is under pressure again because of the Cum-Ex scandal. According to one report, an e-mail could put the chancellor in need of explanation.

Munich/Berlin – The thing will Olaf Scholz (SPD) just don’t go. While the Chancellor at Federal-state summit on refugees reached a preliminary compromise with the states negotiated, new details about the cum-ex scandal will become public.

Cum-Ex scandal: The e-mail that has surfaced increases the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz

In the said scandal, financial players around the Hamburg banker Christian Olearius are said to have cheated the German state out of billions. For example, the Warburg Bank of co-owner Olearius had 169 million euros in taxes reimbursed by the Hamburg tax office, which had never been paid as taxes before.

Olearius is said to have later exerted political influence so that millions in tax debt expired. In this context, the questions arise: What did Scholz know? Was today’s Federal Chancellor and then Mayor of Hamburg even involved in said political influence? The Mirror now reports on an e-mail that could become tricky for the German head of government.

To classify: Scholz, who is now 64, was the first mayor of Hamburg between March 2011 and March 2018. A parliamentary investigative committee of the Hamburg Parliament had in turn found that the SPD-Met politician Olearius three times between 2016 and 2017. Scholz initially stated that they only met once.

An e-mail now undermines “the chancellor’s already tarnished credibility,” he writes Mirror. Specifically: Said e-mail is said to be from June 30, 2020. An official in the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) is said to have sent it to a colleague, the e-mail is said to have served to prepare for an upcoming meeting of the Finance Committee in the Bundestag in July of the same year. At that very meeting, Scholz, who was Federal Minister of Finance at the time, was asked about his alleged contacts with Olearius.

Cum-Ex scandal: Olaf Scholz and Christian Olearius probably met several times

Loud Mirror Two meetings between the two took place in autumn 2016, “shortly before the authorities in Hamburg decided not to reclaim any tax credits from Warburg for the time being”. In September 2020, only after revelations by journalists, the current chancellor himself admitted that there had been not one, but three meetings with the banker. He had only now had his calendar evaluated, he explained at the time.

And he explained that he had no real memories of any conversations with Olearius. Loud Mirror is now more urgent than before “the question of whether Scholz has always told the whole truth about his contacts with Olearius”. Because: The mail of June 30, 2020 shows “that Scholz can already be informed in detail for the July meeting of the finance committee. (…) Did he possibly already know at this point that there was more than one meeting?”

Cum-Ex scandal: Critics confront Olaf Scholz with allegations

Financial expert Fabio De Masi today accuses Scholz of “consciously concealing” the two dates in 2016 with Olearius at the Finance Committee meeting in July 2020. The then Left MP De Masi had already asked Scholz in the Finance Committee in March 2020 about further appointments with Olearius. The Mirror refers to the minutes of that meeting, according to which the minister did not give a concrete answer at the time about possible meetings. (pm)