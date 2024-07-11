SVR declassified report on France’s plans to send its soldiers to Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has declassified a full report from one of its residents about the preparations for sending a French military contingent to Ukraine in March 2024. The corresponding document from the SVR resident under the pseudonym Felix was published in the magazine “Scout”.

The coded cable says that the French army is concerned about the increasing number of Frenchmen killed in Ukraine. “As the French Ministry of the Armed Forces unofficially admits, the country has not seen such losses abroad since the war in Algeria in the second half of the 20th century,” Felix reports.

At the same time, Paris is carefully concealing both the number of losses, which “has already exceeded the psychologically significant threshold,” and the very fact of the deployment of French troops in Ukraine, since this could provoke mass protests and cause discontent among officers, the author of the report reports. Nevertheless, he added, the French contingent for sending to Ukraine is still being prepared, at the initial stage it will consist of about two thousand people.

On June 9, the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported that France was looking for allies willing to participate in Paris’s initiative to send military instructors to Ukraine. According to the publication, proposals to this effect were sent to dozens of countries, including the United States, Great Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.