This new publication of the texts of Marx and Engels, about the Paris Commune, allows us to reconstruct the way in which the two revolutionary thinkers apprehended, on the spot, the Parisian revolution. It also offers a means of grasping the political transformations that the Commune produced in their theoretical work. In the two addresses to the General Council of the International Association of Workers, Marx mainly evokes the military situation (the transition from a defensive Prussian war to its offensive outburst) and the doubts that the emergence of a rallying Republic gives rise to. as well “Notorious Orleanists” only “Bourgeois republicans”. In the Civil War in France, Marx still retraces the political and revolutionary fulgurances of the Commune – “This sphinx which torments so strongly the bourgeois understanding”.

In the introduction to these texts, the philosophy professor Stathis Kouvélakis rightly points out the sharp definition that Marx gives of the Commune: “An eminently expansive political form” which is “A government of the working class”. The efforts to constitute, in 72 days, an emancipatory policy in action, aimed at overthrowing the order of the owners to bring about the logic of the producers. At the same time, Marx praises the democratic innovations of the Commune, in particular the decentralization of decisions and the imperative mandate. Retracing the barbaric repression initiated by the Versaillais, Marx recalls the duplicity, the lies and the cruelty of Adolphe Thiers. He will greet the “Martyrs” of the Municipality which “Lie forever in the great hearts of the working class”. Later, Engels will regret that the Communards stopped “At the gates of the Banque de France”. Marx, for his part, will grasp the importance of rearming the revolutionary potential of the peasant world – which could have joined forces with the revolution of 1871. This bundle of texts recreates the shards of an emancipatory movement carrying hope. The Municipality left a lasting mark on the theoretical proposals of Marx and Engels. Entering by breaking into the political reflection of the moment, the Communards gave substance to the advent of a new world.