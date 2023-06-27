Dhe publication of a sound recording could put the indicted ex-US President Donald Trump in the affair of secret government documents with further explanations. “As President, I could have released them, now I can’t,” Trump said in the recording from 2021 published by US broadcaster CNN on Monday evening about papers that he apparently shows to interlocutors. Specifically, it seems to be about a secret Pentagon document on an attack on Iran that Trump is showing around.

The existence of the recording was already known – its copy is a central part of the indictment. The media had also reported on the sound recording, which had not yet been published.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that classified information was no longer classified after it was taken to his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The recording could undermine Trump’s argument.

The federal police FBI had searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August and confiscated numerous classified documents from his tenure, some with the highest classification level. By storing confidential government documents in private rooms after his term in office, Trump could have made himself liable to prosecution. He was charged in the affair in mid-June and had to appear in person in federal court in Miami. Trump pleaded “not guilty”. It was the first time a former US President had appeared in federal court to face an indictment.