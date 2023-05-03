Documentary maker Walter Stokman thought it was about time, and now he finally sees it happening: a “revolt among documentary makers, which stems from years of accumulated dissatisfaction.” The leader is documentary maker Monique Nolte, known for her hit documentary All the best for Keith (2014) about the autistic Kees Momma. She told at the beginning of this month NRC why she her follow-up documentary Keith flies out not to the public broadcaster but to the streaming service Videoland (owned by RTL). “As a maker within the public system, you cannot make a living from making documentaries,” said Nolte. “You earn almost nothing, even if the film is a success.” Nolte received acclaim from many makers. “Since then I have been invited to all kinds of meetings to continue talking about the remuneration of documentary makers,” she says.

For example, the Dutch Directors Guild professional association organized a private meeting with Nolte in Het Ketelhuis, where about eighty makers came to discuss how to improve their position. There it was decided to send a joint letter to the NPO.

It was not only Nolte’s story that made the bucket overflow, but also a quote from Jelle Peter de Ruiter, head of documentary at KRO-NCRV. “The NPO does not pay makers to follow someone,” said De Ruiter. “We pay for a film, not for personal involvement. And it is true that you cannot make a living from making documentaries. This even applies to famous makers such as Heddy Honigmann. Everyone does something on the side, it is not a full-time job.”

“If anything made my blood boil this weekend, it was KRO-NCRV’s reaction in this piece, full of disdain about the profession of documentary making,” podcast maker Maartje Duin wrote on LinkedIn on the weekend of April 1. On that same platform posted documentary and podcast maker Eefje Blankevoort: “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case, but it is a widely shared opinion in broadcasting country and among many funds.” Blankevoort continued her post with a call: “Documentary making is not a hobby: pay the makers properly.”

De Ruiter quickly responded to the commotion. “If it NRCinterview sparks a constructive and broad discussion about the position of makers, then I wholeheartedly welcome that,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “I fully support the makers,” said De Ruiter, who emphasized that he does know “how vulnerable the position of freelance makers is”.

Squeeze culture

“It is good that the piece has caused so much commotion,” says TV maker Tim den Besten, who was angry about De Ruiter’s statements in several Instagram stories. “What De Ruiter says expresses a certain mentality in Hilversum and the frustration about this among makers runs very deep. It’s just that: many makers have to settle for a fee that is far too low, otherwise it will end. Then you just won’t make your program. And you depend on the public broadcaster, so you just agree.” Monique Nolte is a whistleblower, says Den Besten. “She dares to address the squeeze culture in Hilversum.”

“As a documentary maker you are prepared to do a lot for nothing,” says Niki Padidar, maker of the opening film of the IDFA documentary festival in 2022: All You See. She too decided to speak out on social media in recent weeks. A director does research, visits main characters, writes scripts, and so on, says Padidar. “It is precisely this personal involvement in a documentary that makes you weak in negotiating your remuneration. This is how this system is maintained. Makers often only get paid for a small part of all the time they spend on a film.”

Unpaid preparation phase

Well-known makers such as Sunny Bergman and Frans Bromet recognize the problem. “Last year my income was at the minimum level,” says Bergman. “The daily price for directors has not risen in ages, despite inflation. This leads to the strange situation that the director often earns a lower daily wage than the camera and sound people and editors.”

Another problem, according to Bergman, is that the unpaid preparation phase takes a long time. “A maker is busy for so long before a project gets off the ground. It does not matter what your service is. You have to jump through so many hoops in Hilversum. It takes an endless amount of time to write applications for funds. This is unpaid work and often the project does not even go ahead. I advocate drastically shortening those preliminary processes.”

It is true that makers are underpaid, says documentary maker Frans Bromet (Honorary Silver Nipkow Disc 2017). “You work a lot more hours than you get paid. You want to make your film and make it as good as possible, so you are being taken advantage of. And makers dare not say anything, because they depend on the broadcaster. It is really new that they are now opening their mouths.” It is difficult to get something off the ground in Hilversum, says Bromet. “So you are always very happy that you are allowed to make something. But once a broadcaster says yes, a basic amount of usually 35,000 euros is offered for the entire project. That is not enough to finance a film, so a documentary maker almost always has to look for extra money. I have often wondered about this, because the public broadcaster calls documentary a spearhead in its programming. They don’t have to look for additional funding for sports, do they?”

In the past, he himself made many films for the minimum budget of, at the time, 30,000 euros, says Bromet. “That is not really possible and I have therefore also had money worries. But I saved it by being very frugal, turning every dime, both in the budget of my documentaries and in my private life.”

The meager reward is all the worse because creators often have to give up all their rights to the broadcaster, says Padidar. “This concerns exploitation rights, but also copyrights. So if your documentary is a success, you will see nothing of it, and you will have nothing to say about your film. For example, a broadcaster can adapt it without your permission, or use fragments for a different purpose.”

In the meantime, new legislation is being drafted that could affect the balance of power between makers and public broadcasters. The coalition parties want video services such as Netflix to invest 5 percent of their revenue in Dutch-made productions. That means extra competition for the public broadcaster, say makers such as Nolte, which will therefore have to try harder to bind makers.

Documentary maker Sunny Bergman in Amsterdam, during an anti-racism demonstration. Photo ANP / Maarten Brante



Equal pay

The NPO decided to only respond in writing to questions from NRC. “It goes without saying that the NPO attaches great importance to good contracts and fair rates for all makers who contribute to all the great content for public broadcasting,” wrote a spokesperson on behalf of Caro van der Heide, documentary genre manager. “Equal pay and payment are the starting point as far as the NPO is concerned, of course also with a view to the importance of a safe working environment.”

VPRO editor-in-chief Sarah Sylbing, herself a documentary maker and known for the documentary series Guilty and classeswanted to respond by phone. “Of course we at the VPRO also received a lot from the fuss,” says Sylbing. “The directors are often the lowest paid people working on a film. It is unfair that makers earn so little and we as a sector must think carefully about how we can arrange this better.”

Sylbing believes that more money should be made available for development. “Shooting days are usually reimbursed, the problem is more with all those preparation days. A larger portion of this should be reimbursed. If a project is overrun, the VPRO also makes an effort to pay makers for those unforeseen shooting and editing days.”

Little freedom of movement

The creators who NRC for this story also shared other complaints. These included the NPO Fund, the fund of the public broadcaster where makers can apply for additional funding. As a documentary maker, you would have to describe your film down to the smallest detail in advance, as in a screenplay for a fiction film. While that is precisely what is difficult within the documentary genre.

Furthermore, makers see too little freedom of movement with the broadcasters and too much power with the umbrella NPO. The power over the budgets in Hilversum would lie with too small a club, and the preferences of those people would outweigh the ideas of makers.

The makers especially hope that all the fuss will lead to actual change. “Personal involvement with a character or a subject is essential to make a good documentary,” says Padidar. “Public broadcasting and society benefit from that dedication. And you really don’t have to pay all the time. But there is still a lot between paying all the hours and how it is now.”