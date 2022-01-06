For the unsuspecting viewer Netherlands Fraud Country just one of the many documentaries that NPO2 broadcasts late at night without much fanfare. But that viewer is not told that the broadcast has been repeatedly postponed, and that it has even been banned by the judge in 2020, because the privacy of various characters would be damaged. This broadcasting ban was overturned on appeal in October 2021, so that we could finally see on TV on Wednesday what all the fuss was about.



Documentary maker filmed tapped conversations without the suspects knowing



In 2014, director René Roelofs was given unprecedented freedom by the Public Prosecution Service and the FIOD to film during the investigation into tax fraud at suhsiketen Sumo. That produces the sensation of looking at investigative methods that you never get to see, that you shouldn’t have seen. You hear how the WOD service (‘Werken Onder Dekmantel’) tries to buy a cash register via a front man, to see how you can commit fraud with it. You hear that they cannot find Chinese interpreters because they are afraid of reprisals from the Chinese underworld. You see how they plan to break into restaurants to place cameras. You also learn quite a lot about how to cheat in the hospitality industry.

Tax fraud is not an immediately attractive topic for TV. Such research mainly consists of talking and typing people in offices. But Roelofs manages to give it a lot of flair. It helps enormously that he can go on the road with the detectives. He is there when the FIOD organizes an exploratory dinner incognito in one of the suspicious restaurants, during which a sleuth drops a suhsi roll on his clean shirt. And he is there when the FIOD then raids five restaurants, where the receipts are fished out of the trash and the safes are broken open. It looks very exciting. Remarkable and somewhat misplaced is the triumphant cheerfulness of the tax investigators. One of the suspects is called out of bed with the question whether he has his dentures in yet.

Privacy was a thing

The Netherlands Fraudland was actually already finished in 2015. The realization that the generous cooperation with the TV people might not have been such a good idea, slowly subsided at the Public Prosecution Service. For example, the privacy of the suspects was a concern. The Public Prosecution Service subsequently tried with all its might to censor the film and prevent it from being broadcast – even by offering money. Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution Service continued to rub the stain. The suspects were not informed of the existence of the recordings for years. That only happened after revelations of NRC in 2019. The OM tried to keep the documentary out of the criminal case. that while trial by media may be grounds for a reduced sentence.

At the end of the documentary, a text sheet reports how the case ended: the sushi makers were found guilty, but received no punishment. Without explanation, this creates astonishment. One of the considerations of the criminal court was that the Public Prosecution Service jeopardized the integrity of the criminal process by letting a filmmaker watch, and especially by trying to keep this fact out of the process. Why doesn’t Roelofs tell that in his film?

In this case, the Public Prosecution Service in particular failed, the judge ruled. But you can also blame the filmmakers, especially that they made far-reaching agreements with the Public Prosecution Service, which amounted to a right of veto. And now that the film is finally on television, the makers are trying to hide the entire aftermath from viewers. Journalism out of whack. By allowing the film cameras, the FIOD tried to become more transparent. Roelofs and his colleagues eagerly took advantage of this. But now that they have become part of the story themselves, their own transparency appears to be in a bad state.