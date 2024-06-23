Male. 42 years. 180 beats per minute at rest. He claims to have done two lines of cocaine, “like every weekend.” But they had never affected him like this. In the test carried out at the University Hospital of Las Palmas, no trace of drugs appears, but the patient “swears it is cocaine.” Guillermo Burillo, an emergency service doctor, immediately suspects what it could be treating: mephedrone, one of the new, very powerful synthetic substances that are increasingly proliferating on the market, but which are undetectable with conventional tests and complicate the diagnosis. and the treatment of these poisonings.

Deaths due to accidental poisoning by psychotropic drugs and drugs of abuse have doubled in Spain since 2010. In 2022, Last with data available, 1,070 were registered, according to the INE. It is the highest number since there have been statistics. Heroin overdoses in the eighties were followed by cocaine poisonings starting in the nineties; and in recent years what are called new psychoactive substances (NPS) have made their way, synthetic derivatives of traditional ones such as cocaine, cannabinoids, benzodiazepines or opiates.

A article published this May in the Journal of the European Society for Emergency Medicine, warns about the health danger of these substances. It is signed by Burillo himself, who is coordinator of the Toxicology Group of the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine (SEMES): “Emergency doctors are still not sufficiently aware of the spectrum of NPS used in Europe, the different names used among users and, above all, its acute toxic effects. In general, there is concern about its greater potency compared to classic drugs, such as fourth-generation synthetic cannabinoids, ultra-potent opiates or new benzodiazepines. Therefore, educational actions should be implemented in each country, focused on the particularities of each regional area or center, and specific antidotes should be available in all emergencies.”

Approximately 27% of patients who arrive with one of these poisonings require hospitalization, and 7.6% are admitted to the ICU, with an estimated mortality of 0.1%. The article emphasizes that monitoring vital signs is crucial to detect early dysfunctions, with treatment focused primarily on controlling symptoms such as agitation and hyperthermia. If the tests come back negative, Burillo warns, it is advisable to extend the observation period, since not knowing what substance it is, there is more uncertainty about the consequences. In addition, synthetic ones tend to be more powerful and give “more variegated and complex” symptoms.

“We don’t know what the patient has really taken and many times, neither does he”

It is a problem that not only impacts offices. These drugs are also not detectable in traffic controls and are generating new black and criminal markets. The European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction has warned this month about the increasingly rapid proliferation of new drugs, which are ahead of the authorities’ ability to detect and prohibit them. In 2023, 26 new compounds that had not been seen before were identified. The report highlights powerful synthetic opioids, which are often mixed with other drugs and cannabis products adulterated with synthetic substances.

Jordi Puiguriguer, emergency doctor at the Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca, explains that the treatment in these cases is focused on the clinical symptoms: “Depending on the signs, treatment is given in one way or another. We rarely focus on the toxic cause, among other things, because we don’t know it, we don’t know what the patient has really taken and many times, neither does he. Furthermore, there is usually not just one substance, but several mixed together.”

In the case of the patient from Las Palmas, a subsequent analysis with mass spectrometry – which very few hospitals have in Spain and which is not suitable for instantaneous identification – revealed that, indeed, it was mephedrone, a drug identified for the first time. once in 2008 and outlawed two years later that produces effects similar to cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines. Many users do not know that when they buy any of the above, they are actually purchasing mephedrone, which is why it can cause unexpected reactions.

Another case: a 22-year-old young man with severe delirium and agitation. His friends claim that they had smoked joints. But, again, the test is negative for cannabis. When Burillo sent the samples to the laboratory he discovered that they were synthetic cannabinoids. “On this occasion we had to use very high doses of benzodiazepines to control the patient. If you don’t know anything about his consumption, perhaps he arrives unconscious and the tests are negative, it is possible that you are looking for other diseases with tests such as a scan that are not the root of the problem,” he explains.

In the last Congress of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), held last week in A Coruña, doctors from the mental health group warned about the proliferation of these new drugs. “They are substances from which one effect is expected, but sometimes they have a very different one,” highlighted Dr. Antonio Torres, who asked for “an effort” from the authorities to control these substances as much as possible: “It is a challenge.” for everyone, but we are a tourist destination country, with a great cultural exchange, which makes it easy for these new drugs to penetrate, which are often off the radar. “They probably cause more deaths than official statistics record.”

Lack of data

There are no statistics that shed light on the degree of proliferation of these drugs, which are in an even darker area than traditional drugs, since they are not even detected in most cases and in others there has been no time to make them illegal. The laboratories and sales, often online, paid by credit card, are ahead of the authorities.

Son Espases is one of the hospitals that has the technology to detect these new drugs, but even there, there are some that are “very difficult to identify,” according to Bernardino Barceló, its manager. “The clinic has to try to guess what is causing the symptoms to treat them, but ours is later, a research work that almost becomes a public health work that allows us to detect what is circulating,” he says.

Barceló assures that in his center they detect a lot of ketamine and mephedrone. Fentanyl, the opioid that is sweeping the United States, is rare, and always in patients who are prescribed it and who abuse it. It is not, from what arrives at the emergency room, a drug that is being consumed on the street. An investigation published this week ruled out that Spain is going to suffer a public health crisis due to fentanyl.

But the threat of a wide variety of synthetic and unpredictable drugs is there. SEMG family doctors call for prevention. Rafael Castro, also a member of the Mental Health group, warns about the risk of acute psychosis from cannabis derivatives that can leave “even permanent consequences.” They are, in his opinion, even more dangerous than traditional cannabis, which increases the psychotic risk by up to 10%. “Others, such as those derived from cocaine or crack, can produce a prolonged coma, even death; those derived from amphetamines, cardiovascular problems, tachycardia, heart attacks, permanent heart disease or even the end of life. And we are seeing mushrooms or ayahuasca, which are very powerful hallucinogens that can leave with alterations that in some patients will last forever.”

