T-shirts, watches and smart devices, wearable and equipped with sensors, capable of evaluating the medical parameters of workers who must carry out their activity in extreme conditions, such as with high temperatures. And, in the event of anomalies, “send alerts to prevent illness and health risks”. This is the future, not too distant, of the prevention of even dramatic situations – as the news of these days tell – related to outdoor work in extreme heat, as Giovanna Spatari, president of the Italian Society of Occupational Medicine (Siml) tells Adnkronos Salute.

Research, explains Spatari, “is increasingly moving towards the use of what we call ‘sensors’, on which there are already experiments in progress”. The goal is to create “devices capable of not interfering with work activity for continuous monitoring of parameters, whose alterations can be reported so that the worker can receive a report and protect himself”.

In this field, continues the president of the scientific society, “research is making great strides and there are more and more investments. For a person exposed to fatigue in heat conditions, parameters such as temperature, lowering of blood pressure, heart rate can be evaluated. In case of risk, the device warns of the need to stop, hydrate, move to a cool place”.