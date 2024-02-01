Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, Doctors Without Borders expressed its concern about the decision of a number of countries to suspend their funding to international relief organizations working in the Gaza Strip.

She warned in a statement on the “X” platform that reducing funding for relief organizations would lead to more victims and exacerbate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

She said: “The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, and any additional restrictions on aid will cause more deaths and exacerbate the suffering.”

She added: “Relief organizations are already suffering as they try to provide a small portion of the needs. The situation requires a greater amount of aid to meet the needs, not less.”