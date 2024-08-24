The Geo Barents ship belonging to the organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has rescued 191 migrants in the last day, after carrying out two new operations last night, and has been assigned an Italian port to disembark them.

The rescued people were travelling in the central Mediterranean aboard a barge with a broken engine, MSF explained on its social networks.

Maritime authorities have assigned the ship to the Italian port of Civitavecchia (Central) to bring them to safety.

The previous night, the Geo Barents had carried out three operations, saving 139 people at sea.

In the third rescue, 37 migrants fell into the water, the organization explained on its social networks, and had to be rescued in the middle of the night at sea.

The first operation arose after 57 people were spotted aboard rickety fiberglass boats in international waters.

Later, other boats were found, carrying 45 people, including two children. During this rescue, one of those on board refused to be transferred to the Geo Barents and was later seen moving the boat away from this area.

However, all the migrants are now safe on board the Geo Barents and the “competent authorities” have already been informed of these rescues.

