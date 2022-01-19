Home page politics

Doctors Without Borders rescue 90 people from the Mediterranean Sea © Carmelo Imbesi / IMAGO

Rome – The private aid organization Doctors Without Borders has rescued almost 90 people in distress in the central Mediterranean Sea. The crew of the “Geo Barents” saw the migrants in an overcrowded inflatable boat on Wednesday morning, the organization announced on Twitter. They are said to have fled Libya. Among them were two “very small” children, it said. A few days ago, the ship with a crew of 20 made its way to its destination in the Mediterranean. Other private aid organizations are also currently on the move there to save shipwrecked people from drowning.

When fleeing, most people want to go to Italy in order to get to the EU. Italy’s authorities rescued around 70 people from two boats off the island of Lampedusa, the Ansa news agency reported on Wednesday. The Italian island lies between Tunisia and Sicily and is often visited by migrants because of its proximity to the North African coast. (dpa)