Doctors Without Borders said, in a statement, that “more than 20,000 wounded are still in Gaza, with limited access to health care due to the siege and ongoing bombing” by the Israeli army.

Doctors Without Borders explained that its 22 international employees were able to leave Gaza, but demanded that a larger number of Gaza Strip residents be allowed to leave the Strip.

The organization said in its statement, “Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without additional delay and without prejudice to their right to return to Gaza later,” calling for an “immediate ceasefire,” according to Agence France-Presse.

According to an Egyptian official, 76 wounded Palestinians and 335 foreigners and dual nationals were able to leave the Gaza Strip on Wednesday during the first evacuation operation allowed since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

The United Nations and many non-governmental organizations have previously warned of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the small Palestinian enclave, which has a population of 2.4 million people.

According to the Israeli authorities, 61 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Doctors Without Borders said in its statement, “Essential medical supplies and humanitarian workers must be allowed to enter Gaza, where hospitals are overcrowded and the health system is at risk of complete collapse.”