The organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has issued an alert this Friday, August 25, highlighting the lack of help to address the situation in the dangerous Darien jungle, which acts as a natural border between Colombia and Panama, the only land link between South America South and Central America. The main cause of this insufficiency is the growing flow of migrants, with the Panamanian authorities facing the daily arrival of between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

Every day, in the In the Darien Gap, more than 2,000 people are forced to face various risks ranging from injuries and drowning to human rights abuses. The migration route is considered one of the deadliest in the world. The figures of crosses exceed the daily average of 700 migrants in 2022which shows the need for immediate action, according to humanitarian organizations working in the area.

Robberies, assaults and sexual violence at the hands of criminal gangs are some of the humiliations that hundreds of migrants have to face when they undertake the trip. However, the situation does not improve once they arrive in Panama, where they do not find the necessary care, according to the MSF complaint.

Venezuelan migrants arrive at the village of Canaán Membrillo, the first border control in the Darien province, in Panama, on October 13, 2022. The clandestine journey through the Darien Gap usually lasts five or six days at the mercy of all kinds of bad weather: snakes, swamps and drug traffickers who use these routes to bring cocaine to Central America. © AFP – Luis Acosta

Most migrants arrive in Panama with dermatological problems, muscle aches from the long hours of walking and the complex journey, gastrointestinal diseases from drinking water from the rivers, and one of the main problems they face is mental health difficulties caused by the violence they experience during their journey.

“We have had days with up to 3,000 migrants in a single point in recent weeks,” said José Lobo, MSF field coordinator. His testimony is proof of the overflow that exists in the region.







From January to July 2023, Doctors Without Borders has offered close to 36,000 medical consultations and has attended about 637 pregnant women, in addition to 200 women victims of sexual violence.

Thus, the organization urged the two governments involved, Panama and Colombia, to take the pertinent measures to ensure a route for migrants and to guarantee their access to basic services.

Panama and Colombia, frustration in the gap

Given the situation, the Government of Panama announced the launch of a new campaign under the slogan “El Darién is a jungle, not a road”, with the purpose of addressing the problem.

More than 300,000 journeys made so far this year, the situation has reached unprecedented levels in the region. Compared, during all of 2022, less than 250,000 migrants crossed this inhospitable region and without established routes.

The Government of the Central American country announced that it plans to take “forceful measures” due to the drastic increase in irregular migration, and has also evaluated the possibility of closing this corridor.

This initiative seeks to stop the migratory flow that has become a growing concern. However, despite the efforts and conversations held between the two countries involved, the Panamanian Security Minister, Juan Manuel Pino, shared his frustration during a press conference, revealing that the flow of migrants has not yet stopped.

In April, the United States, Panama, and Colombia agreed to join forces to combat the smuggling networks that have facilitated the flow of migrants. However, Samira Gozaine, the director of the immigration service in Panama, pointed out that the lack of information exchange and joint actions has hampered the implementation of this agreement.

For its part, the United Nations projected at the beginning of August that if the current rate of migration persists, up to 400,000 people could cross the gap before the end of the year.

Defying death to reach the United States

On one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes, the Darien Gap looms as a formidable obstacle. This remote, trackless pass on the Colombia-Panama border comprises more than 37 kilometers of dense rainforest, steep mountains, and vast swamps.

A migrant woman crosses the Chucunaque River after walking for five days through the Darien Gap, in the village of Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, on February 10, 2021, on her way to the United States. Migrants from Haiti and several African countries remain stranded on the Panama-Colombia border as the Central American country awaits a new wave of migrants. AFP – LUIS ACOSTA

Factors such as economic insecurity, political turmoil, violence and climate change have prompted unprecedented numbers of people to leave their home countries, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Most of these migrants have the southern border of the United States as their final destination, where they wait for the Joe Biden Administration to grant them asylum.

Over the course of this month, more than 50,000 people traversed the Darien Gap, exceeding previous years’ numbers per month. Migrants arrive mainly from Venezuela, but also from Ecuador and Haiti, as well as from other Latin American countries.

