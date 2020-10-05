US President Donald Trump, who is battling the Corona virus epidemic, suddenly came out of his hospital on Sunday evening and greeted the fans already there. White House issued a statement saying that Trump came out of Walter Reed Hospital for a while at 5.30 pm and sat in the car among his fans. After some time, he went back inside the hospital. It is believed that Donald Trump came out of the hospital to show the improvement in his health. The opposition is surprised by Trump’s bets amid the US presidential campaign. On the other hand, Trump’s visit has been severely criticized by doctors. He said that Donald Trump, who is suffering from the epidemic, is not keeping himself isolated which is not a good thing.
