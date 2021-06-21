Doctors warned Russians about easier penetration of the Indian strain of coronavirus into human cells. They told Izvestia why this variant of the virus is considered more infectious.

Honored Doctor of Russia, leading scientific editor of the Vrachu.ru service, Mikhail Kagan, said that the coronavirus is becoming “more and more transmissible,” that is, it is more easily transmitted from person to person.

“Since the virus first appeared in China, it has acquired mutations that make it easier to spread among humans. The Alpha variant (a British strain), first discovered in the UK last year, is 50 percent more infectious than the original version. The Delta variant (an Indian strain), first discovered in India, is at least another 40 percent more contagious than Alpha, ”Kagan said.

According to him, “Delta” is given so much attention because this option has the most dangerous set of features. Kagan explained that the Indian strain is not only more infectious, but also multiplies even faster in an infected person and can lead to a higher viral load as well as cause more serious illness.

Yulia Tkachenko, head of the medical development department at BestDoctor, confirmed that the Indian strain penetrates the human cell much more easily. The specialist noted that the virus had mutations in the S-protein gene, which changed its structure. “To put it simply, the older versions of the coronavirus took more time and effort to get into our cells, while the Indian strain has more ways to get into the cell and does it faster. Thus, the virus becomes much more infectious, ”explained Tkachenko.

Earlier on June 21, the Indian authorities announced the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 – “delta plus” (B.1.617.2.1). There are already 20 known cases of infection. The new subspecies, according to epidemiologists, is distinguished by the presence of the K417N mutation in the spike protein. It is able to reduce the activity of antibodies of recovered and vaccinated people.

Earlier, infectious disease doctor Svetlana Malinovskaya spoke about the new deadly coronavirus tactics. According to her, the disease began to act more aggressively and unpredictably.