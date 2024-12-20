The Spanish Society of Pediatric Emergencies (SEUP) has issued a warning about the risks of the ‘Superman Challenge’, a viral challenge spread on TikTok and which consists of a teenager adopting the flight posture of the well-known superhero, supported by peers, in In the most extreme versions, the participant is thrown into the air or backwards, multiplying the risk of serious injuries.

“These challenges expose them to unnecessary risks and, sometimes, to serious consequences for their health,” stressed the president of the SEUP, Dr. Paula Vázquez, in reference to information on cases treated in pediatric emergencies in hospitals in the communities. from Andalusia, the Basque Country or Catalonia, although experts believe that “the figures may be underestimated, reflecting only the tip of the iceberg” of the problem.

It should be noted that countries such as Romania, France or Israel have documented cases of injuries, fractures and even concussions due to this challengewhich “is not an isolated case,” according to a statement from the organization, which has emphasized how in recent years there have been numerous viral challenges that have posed similar risks, such as dangerous activities that involve the consumption of toxic substances or extreme physical tests.

“The popularity of these trends on social networks such as TikTok underlines the need for constant surveillance and effective education in the family and school environment,” added the association, which has reiterated the importance of educating and supervising the child and adolescent population. to avoid this type of behavior and preserve your health.

Likewise, he has pointed out that this type of challenges, although they may seem “harmless”, represent a “considerable” danger to the physical integrity of adolescentsso families and educators must “promote the critical and responsible use” of social networks, all through an “open dialogue” with adolescents so that they learn to reject activities that may endanger their safety.