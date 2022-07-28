Specialized doctors have warned of the risks of taking vitamins at random, whether for adults or children, where a high rate in the body than the permissible limit may lead to poisoning, kidney failure, or kidney stones, while it may cause deformation of fetuses for pregnant women, where some feel lethargic or Transient health symptoms, so he resorts directly to taking vitamins as a treatment procedure, without consulting a doctor or medical examinations, only to be surprised in the end that he is exposed to dangerous health risks, as a result of the body receiving excessive doses of the permissible limit of some vitamins.

In detail, the specialist in family and community medicine at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dr. Adel Sajwani, said that vitamins are one of the most important elements for a healthy and ideal body, stressing that natural sources of vitamins are much better than industrial sources, such as pills, supplements and intravenous needles, which the body does not benefit from. As required.

He pointed out that according to global statistics, about three billion dollars are spent in the United States of America annually on vitamins and nutritional supplements, which the body does not benefit well from, and may have risks that occur if the level of vitamins is higher than the permissible limit in the body.

He pointed out that there are two types of vitamins, one of which dissolves in fat, and the other dissolves in water. The first is like vitamin D. If the body gets an excess of the normal limit, it is stored in fat, and it may cause kidney stones or kidney failure. The second, which dissolves in water, such as vitamin B, and when taken in excessive doses than the normal limit, is excreted in the urine, and may result in health problems, such as headaches and body aches.

He said, “The solution is to stay away from taking vitamins randomly, and to make sure to eat healthy food for children and adults, and vitamins are not given except after consulting a doctor,” noting that vitamin deficiency causes different pains in the body, varying according to the type of vitamin deficiency, which goes after supplying the body in proportion to what is required of it.

The community medicine specialist, the official spokesman for the Emirates Public Health Association, Dr. Saif Darwish, warned against using vitamins without medical supervision, and some believe that they are safe, and this belief is one of the big mistakes they make, as their level in the body should not exceed certain limits, pointing to The safest source for obtaining it is grains, vegetables and meat, away from processed grains, which should not be taken until after making sure that there is a deficiency in one of their types.

He stated that the indiscriminate use of vitamins may lead to poisoning, due to the high percentage of specific vitamins above the permissible limit, as a result of taking them from multiple sources, as some people resort to obtaining a specific type of vitamins from various sources, which may cause health problems that threaten their lives.

He stressed that giving children vitamins without medical advice is one of the biggest risks that may threaten their lives, as a thorough medical examination should be conducted to measure the level of vitamins, and to identify the type that has a deficiency, before eating it randomly, stressing the need to give children their need for vitamins through sources. The natural variety of healthy food.

Darwish advised exercising in addition to eating healthy food, to achieve the optimal equation for supplying the body with the required vitamins in the specified proportions, as sport helps the body absorb them easily, with the need to diversify the sources of nutrition from meat, vegetables and fruits.

In turn, the Vice President of the Family Medicine Division at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Hamda Khansaheb, confirmed that vitamins are organic substances that the body obtains mainly from food, and most of them come from food, and indiscriminate intake of them is a great risk.

And she continued, “Some vitamins may cause kidney stones if taken in high proportions, such as vitamin C, while a high percentage of vitamin D may cause an increase in calcium, while a high percentage of vitamin A for pregnant women may cause fetal abnormalities.” , stressing the need to ensure that the body needs it.

The Vice President of the Family Medicine Division at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Hamda Khansaheb, stressed the need to consult a doctor from adults and children, before anyone decides to take or give their children any type of vitamins, as each type of vitamins has a required daily rate, which should not exceed This limit, stressing the need to obtain it from a healthy balanced diet. She pointed out that there are some groups that need artificial sources of vitamins, most notably those who depend on diets for their dietary pattern, those who have a problem absorbing food from their stomach, and vegetarians.

