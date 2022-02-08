Specialized doctors have warned of the risks of multiple use of single-use masks, which may cause skin infections in the mouth area, as well as various health risks, due to the saturation of the mask with germs, for the long period of use.

Mansour Anwar, a family medicine and occupational health consultant, demanded that medical masks, which everyone use to prevent “Corona” infection, not be used since the pandemic began, because the mask is saturated with germs emerging from the mouth, and can cause types of allergies and skin infections in the mouth area. If used for a long time, it may also lead to various health risks for some groups.

He stated that the appropriate use period for most types of single masks ranged between two and four hours as a maximum, while the multi-use cloth masks should be washed well every day or two as a maximum.

For her part, the Public Health Consultant, Vice-President of the Emirates Public Health Association, Dr. Badriya Al-Harami, stated that despite the importance of using masks to prevent many infectious diseases, the importance of which has been proven by many studies, as it helps prevent the transmission of viruses and germs to the mouth and nose. , and then to the internal parts of the body, but the repeated use of the muzzle itself can have a negative effect in preventing infection and viruses, so the World Health Organization confirms that “medical masks are used once”, and calls for the immediate disposal of used masks.

And she added that wearing a muzzle is necessary in the event of leaving the house and being in any gatherings, especially in light of the “Covid-19” crisis, in accordance with the precautionary preventive protocols that urge people to adhere to to avoid transmission of infection.

She pointed out that one of the most important rules for wearing masks is that they should not be used several times, while cloth masks can be reused, but after sterilization well, and not wearing a mask belonging to other people, and it is also possible to continue to use the mask for the same person, if it is not affected by moisture factors. Like spray, wash your hands well when removing and wearing them, and in case of contamination, they must be replaced.

The Vice President of the Family Medicine Division at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Hamda Khansaheb, confirmed that the repeated use of the muzzle may cause some types of skin allergies in the mouth area, according to the material from which the muzzle is made, or the length of its use to the permissible limit.

She stated that wearing single-use masks has general rules, most notably washing hands before wearing them, and getting rid of them if they become wet, even if this happens minutes after use, and with regard to the use of cloth masks, they must be washed on a daily basis in hot water before use again. Also, make sure that you do not suffer from any allergy to the fabric used.

Doctors identified three cases that may be affected by wearing the muzzle for long periods of time for people who suffer from respiratory diseases, a rise in the pulmonary artery, or an allergy to the muzzle, and these categories must wear it in closed places, according to procedures and laws, and not wear it in open places.

The World Health Organization stressed that the use of medical masks may not be comfortable for a long time, but it must be installed correctly, and with good conditions to breathe normally, with the need not to reuse one mask again, and always replace it when it becomes wet.



