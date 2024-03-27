Specialized doctors have warned of the danger of fasting smokers breaking their fast with a cigarette, stressing that this behavior may result in life-threatening health symptoms, most notably clots and ulcers. The doctors called for postponing any smoking methods until well after breakfast.

Doctors explained that smoking on an empty stomach threatens the digestive and respiratory systems, and can cause high-risk cancers and ulcers in the stomach.

For his part, Dr. Adel Sajwani, a family medicine consultant at Mediclinic Park View Hospital in Dubai, said that breaking the fast with a cigarette before eating is one of the most harmful behaviors to human health, whether it is a cigarette, medicament, or electronic cigarette, as this cigarette increases It reduces the viscosity of the blood, the chances of clots, it also helps change the cells of the digestive and respiratory systems, the possibility of cancer, as well as the possibility of infections and ulcers in the stomach, and problems in the colon.

In turn, Professor of Cardiology at the UAE University, Consultant in Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Abdullah Shehab, stated that breakfast with a cigarette is a bad habit, and may cause immediate harm, especially to those who have diseases of the heart and arteries, or the respiratory system, and the digestive system, most notably strokes and heart attacks, because Nicotine has a direct effect on raising blood pressure and increasing the heart’s electricity. These things lead to a reduction in blood flow in vital organs, such as the heart and brain, and also cause poor digestion and damage to the health of the mouth, from fungi and others.

He advised the need to use the month of Ramadan as an opportunity to quit smoking, especially for those suffering from diseases of the heart, arteries, and digestive system, stressing that stopping a smoker for about 15 hours makes it easier for him to stop completely by the end of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Dr. Bassam Mahboub, a chest diseases consultant at the Emirates Medical Association, said that the danger of breaking the fast with a cigarette or any of the various smoking methods is that the fasting person receives a very high dose of carbon monoxide, which in turn goes directly to the brain, replacing oxygen, and Then the person may lose his balance, causing serious health symptoms.

Insidious

The Chief Mufti, Director of the Fatwa Department at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, said that it is Sunnah for a Muslim to be careful of the Sunnah in his breakfast by breaking his fast with dates or fresh dates, or with water if he does not find fresh dates or dates, as he was careful to eat dates. Every day, he must complete his fast according to the Sunnah and obedience, seeking God’s pleasure, and his fast must be complete without diminishing reward.

He added: “Breakfast on a cigarette is an insistence on breaking the fast on filth, and addiction to harmful smoking, which everyone agrees is dangerous and harmful. Fasting in the holy month of Ramadan was an opportunity to quit it, as one fasts a full day away from this serious harm, and this is not the business of people of determination.” Those who are keen on their religion and the health of their bodies, the wise person should make this month a reason to give up this harmful substance that most scholars have declared forbidden, and warnings about its danger continue to come, but few respond.