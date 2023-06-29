Home page World

Split

Oncologists in the US are warning of an impending “silver tsunami” of older cancer patients, which is threatening healthcare systems worldwide. © Michael Gstettenbauer/imago/symbol image

A “silver tsunami” is rolling towards healthcare systems around the world, which will have to take care of millions of elderly cancer patients in the future.

Alexandria (USA) – The aging of society poses major challenges for the healthcare system. A “silver tsunami” of older cancer patients could soon be rolling towards Germany, the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) warns in a report in the British newspaper The Guardians according to. Besides smoking, aging is the biggest risk factor for cancer. About three-quarters (73 percent) of all cancer patients in the United States would be over the age of 65 by 2040, according to the National Cancer Institute.

US cancer experts are calling for the health system to be prepared for millions of older cancer patients

The aging of society and the resulting increase in the number of cancer cases represent a “serious problem for public health”, it says in one ASCO report. “By 2040, the global burden is projected to increase to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths,” warned ASCO Vice President Julie Gralow at the world’s largest cancer conference, the Annual Meeting of the US Oncology Society Late May to early June in Chicago. That would correspond to an increase of around 60 percent compared to 2018, when it was estimated by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reported 17 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million deaths. The IARC itself even expects up to 37 million new cancer cases by 2040.

According to an expert, the increase in Germany is apparently not quite as dramatic. “For Germany, I expect a purely demographic increase in new cancer cases by 9 to 15 percent by 2040 compared to 2020,” said Volker Arndt from the German Cancer Research Center Focus online. In comparison to the rest of the world, the aging of Germany is already far advanced, and demographers do not expect any population growth in this country, Arndt explained the background to the discrepancy in a global comparison. The The life expectancy of people in Germany has continued to rise over the past few decades and is now 78.5 years for men and 83.4 years for women.

Independence comes before healing: Elderly cancer patients have different needs

According to the ASCO report, there is currently a lack not only of specialists in the health sector, but also of the appropriate geriatric training that enables age-appropriate care. In the future, researchers should give more consideration to older patients when conducting clinical studies in order to reflect the age structure of the population. As the number of cancer patients rises, geriatric oncology specialist Andrew Chapman pointed to different needs of older cancer patients and warned: “I don’t think we are prepared in the world for this”.

Elderly patients often value maintaining their independence more than treatment, Chapman said. Activities such as driving, family time and hobbies are important to older cancer patients. “If you offer someone a treatment that takes that away from them, they may not want it. It’s very different from someone who is 45 years old and wants to live another 40 years,” said the specialist. In addition, these patients would require multidisciplinary care, as they often have side effects and other diseases such as cardiovascular or heart problems.

In addition to cancer patients, the number of people suffering from diabetes worldwide will also increase by one in June journal lancet published study expected to more than double by 2050. However, there is also good news from research: scientists used artificial intelligence to diagnose pancreatic cancer three years earlier.