With the arrival of spring, parents began to confuse the symptoms of early allergies in children with coronavirus infection, Izvestia reports with reference to doctors.

We are talking about the so-called fungal allergy, as well as early hay fever. At the first signs of colds in children, some parents begin to treat them specifically for COVID-19. However, experts have warned that this is dangerous, since inappropriate therapy for allergies can contribute to the development of asthma.

Marina Vershinina, a leading expert of the CMD Center for Molecular Diagnostics of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, noted that it is possible to determine whether a child is allergic or not only after a timely examination. “Coronavirus infection in children is often milder than in adults. Symptoms may be subtle, blurry, ”she explained.

According to Vershinina, the epidemiological situation should be assessed: whether there were cases of infection in a kindergarten or school, whether someone with whom the child is in contact was sick in the last two weeks.

The doctors added that the hallmarks of an infectious disease are symptoms of intoxication. These include lethargy, tearfulness, loss of appetite, headache, sometimes nausea and vomiting, and fever. With allergies, even against the background of pronounced inflammatory reactions, there are no symptoms of intoxication.

Earlier, the chief physician of the St. Petersburg Children’s Hospital No. 1, Elena Plotnikova, said that the coronavirus can carry dangerous consequences for children. According to her, foreign doctors began to describe severe clinical cases in children, such as damage to the blood-forming organs, cardiovascular system, gastrointestinal tract, and nervous system. She added that the children were diagnosed with myocarditis, impaired cardiac contractility, severe arrhythmias, stomach and intestinal problems, they had convulsions, abdominal pain, and intoxication.