Atypical pneumonia is not easy to detect. The pathogen is also resistant to common antibiotics. How critical is the situation?

Munich – Falling temperatures, shorter days: Autumn is slowly but surely coming to Germany. And with it, the number of respiratory diseases is also increasing. As every year, corona, colds and flu are causing a large number of sick people. This year, however, the focus is also on so-called atypical pneumonia. The cause is so-called mycoplasmas. As several media outlets are reporting, an increased incidence is currently being observed in children.

Mycoplasmas are resistant to common antibiotics – Further characteristics of atypical pneumonia

“Infections with M. pneumoniae are widespread worldwide and are a frequent cause of tracheobronchitis or community-acquired atypical pneumonia, especially in children and adolescents,” the University Hospital of Erlangen reports in a Pathogen profile with.

Mycoplasma is transmitted “aerogenically” – that is, through the air. This can lead to outbreaks in kindergartens, schools and other community facilities, for example. “Mycoplasma pneumoniae belongs to a genus of small, cell-wall-less bacteria that multiply as extracellular parasites on the surface of epithelial cells, on whose metabolic products they are partially dependent,” the experts inform.

There is a problem that is due to the pathogen’s lack of a cell wall: common antibiotics often do not work because they are resistant, as general practitioner Nicola Buhlinger-Göpfart explains at BR24 Instead, one must “prescribe special antibiotics”. The Illness The disease is atypical – it is not immediately apparent that mycoplasma is behind it, says the expert.

Expert speaks of “wave of illness” – another warns against “scaremongering”

In children and adolescents, doctor Dilek Önaldi-Gildein observed BR24 There has been an increase in cases of atypical pneumonia since early summer 2024. The symptoms she mentioned:

Fever lasting for more than a week

Long cough

A similar picture can be seen in Baden-Württemberg. There, an unusually high number of children are affected by mycoplasma infection, according to a report by Stuttgart newspaper Till Reckert, spokesman for the professional association of paediatricians and adolescent doctors in Baden-Württemberg, spoke of a “wave of illness”.

Professor Torsten Bauer put this into perspective. The President of the German Society for Pneumology (DGP) and Chief Physician of the Helios Clinic “Emil von Behring” said in an interview with Berlin Morning Post: “The situation is normal compared to the pre-Corona years, we warn against panic-mongering.”

In order to actually be able to say whether the number of mycoplasma infections is increasing, “a survey would have to be carried out at least randomly in certain hospitals, in which all patients are tested for it.” However, this is not the case. In addition, there is no obligation to report mycoplasma infections. Exact figures are therefore not currently recorded.

Mycoplasmas are becoming more common worldwide – the corona pandemic is also playing a role

A study from 2024, however, showed that an increase in the number of mycoplasma infections worldwide was observed from January to March 2023 compared to the coronavirus years. However, the authors also write that the increase was “at a very low level”. The study was published in Trade magazine The Lancet published. The fear: herd immunity has decreased during the corona pandemic.

Bauer said with reference to the Corona pandemic Berlin Morning Post: “The FFP-2 masks also stopped mycoplasmas, because they are larger than viruses.” Now only a few people rely on protection through masks – and respiratory infections are increasing as a result. Toxic shock syndrome is spreading in Japan. (mbr)

