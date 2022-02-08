Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may experience balance disorders and “brain fog”. This was announced on Tuesday, February 8, in an interview Ura.ru medical experts.

According to the doctor-therapist of the highest category Alexei Vodovozov, patients experience the so-called “brain fog” – a phenomenon that is directly related to brain damage in the coronavirus. However, he noted that it has different manifestations.

“We get balance problems, photophobia develops when a person cannot look at the light or it seems to him that the room has suddenly become dark, although the level of lighting has not changed. And hearing problems. The main thing is that they are long-term, and we do not know how to rehabilitate such people,” he stressed.

As Vodovozov explained, hearing and balance coexist: they are both located in the inner ear. Further, all information is processed in the brain, and if it is damaged, any parts of this analyzer are damaged.

Therapist Andrey Zvonkov pointed out that the lack of coordination most often occurs due to problems with blood vessels or intoxication. He clarified that it is unlikely that a viral infection leads to this, and a bacterial infection that has joined may well have such an effect.

“These are various streptococci, staphylococci, they can cause intoxication. Vessels in this case is a problem of non-infectious origin. Low fluid intake and fever can cause blood clots and brain symptoms. This is already as a result, ”said the specialist.

On February 2, immunologist Maria Polner told Izvestia that post-COVID syndrome is most often characterized by shortness of breath, changes in smell and taste, increased fatigue, irritability, and apathy.

According to her, the duration of the post-covid syndrome is not related to the severity of the disease. In order to understand how best to deal with the post-COVID syndrome, it is necessary to find out its cause, that is, contact a therapist for research. Polner also noted that cases of depression after illness are known, a psychiatrist will help to establish a diagnosis and choose the right treatment.

A day earlier, a general practitioner, a cardiologist at the SM-Clinic, Rustem Osmanov, said that he allowed an increase in cases of disability due to the consequences of the coronavirus. He clarified that after hospitalization with COVID-19, patients often have health problems. Some diseases become chronic.

