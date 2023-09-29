Doctors have identified six risk factors associated with heart disease, the most common of which are high blood pressure, stress and tension, cholesterol, lack of exercise, obesity, and diabetes, as 95% of patients with heart disease suffer from the presence of at least one factor. Among these factors, they warned of an increase in death rates resulting from heart disease among men and women in the Emirates, compared to other diseases, as the incidence among young people is greater than ever before, and that half of the rates of heart disease occur among patients under the age of 50. years.

In detail, Dr. Koushi Georgi, Consultant Cardiologist and Interventional Cardiologist and Medical Director at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that, coinciding with World Heart Day, which falls on September 29 of each year, and which is held under the slogan “Use the Heart, Know the Heart,” the death rate Cardiovascular disease accounts for 31% of the total number of deaths around the world, stressing the importance of focusing on risk factors associated with heart disease, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking and diabetes, while highlighting the importance of compassion and support for patients suffering from heart disease. And blood vessels, and understanding their needs, and the factors they go through that may be dangerous to their health, such as sparing them daily stress and excessive emotions, as this contributes to increasing awareness and collective efforts to combat this global health issue.

Georgi warned of the medical condition “broken heart syndrome” that affects people when they are in a state of extreme sadness, and is also known scientifically as stress-induced cardiomyopathy. Women are affected by it at a greater rate than men, due to women’s emotional makeup, as this condition often results from stress. Severe emotional or physical pain, such as exposure to shock or extreme sadness, which can be caused by various factors.

He pointed out that when someone suffers from broken heart syndrome, emotional or physical stress causes the heart to temporarily weaken, leading to symptoms similar to a heart attack. These symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, and Severe cases, even heart failure, so it is preferable to avoid sources of psychological stress in order to protect the heart from the possibility of this condition occurring.

While cardiologists, Mohamed Hazem, Sherif Al-Saadi, and Mohamed Saleh, confirmed that it is possible to prevent heart disease by 90%, by eating foods low in salt and cholesterol, exercising regularly, and abstaining from smoking, noting that lifestyle and family history are the main factors. Contributing to heart disease, so understanding one’s own risks is the first step in preventing the disease.

They pointed out that preventing heart disease begins by knowing and identifying risk factors as a first step, as performing a heart examination helps in obtaining a clear assessment of the person’s condition, stressing the necessity of visiting a doctor periodically, to ensure the health of the heart, especially for those who fall within the categories. Those who are most at risk of heart disease, as regular and appropriate heart health checks, along with making some simple and healthy lifestyle changes, constitute a protection against the negative effects and suffering that accompany a diagnosis of heart disease.

While statistics issued by the Emirates Heart Association stated that the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the country’s population reaches 10%, and it is a major cause of death, accounting for 40% of all deaths in the country, and attributed this to an unhealthy lifestyle that contributes significantly to high rates. Cardiovascular diseases, especially with the increase in factors that contribute to death from the disease, such as diabetes, stress, anxiety, and stress.

On the other hand, a study conducted by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which included more than 1,000 people in the country, showed that 55% of respondents reported that they were directly affected by heart disease, whether by personally suffering from one of the types of heart disease (12%), or as a result of someone suffering from heart disease. Family members or a close friend (53%), or both.

The most common risk factors cited by respondents included; High blood pressure (46%), stress and tension (45%), cholesterol (44%), and lack of exercise (44%). In addition, obesity and diabetes, two conditions closely linked to severe heart disease, were other influential risk factors according to 35% and 30%, respectively, of people participating in the study.

The results of a study conducted by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi showed that more than half of the UAE’s population was negatively affected during their lives as a result of they or one of their relatives or friends suffering from one type or form of heart disease. The results showed that 53% of those included in the study said that they had not undergone an examination. To know their heart health for more than two years, while 30% said that they had never had any heart examination at all. Among people over the age of 45, which is the group most at risk, about 49% said that they had not conducted any examination to determine their heart health in more than two years, while 22% of people in this category had never performed any examination to determine their health. They have heart.

The study also showed that the group of women is considered the least likely to visit a doctor for a heart health checkup, as 35% of the women who participated in the study reported that they had never visited a cardiologist at all, while 26% of the women reported that more than two years had passed since their last checkup. Run it.