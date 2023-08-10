Doctors have warned against excessive drinking of water, stressing that excessive amounts of it unnecessarily may expose a person to what is known as “water poisoning.”

They stressed the need to drink water in moderation, according to the body’s need, and to avoid misleading popular advice that calls on people to drink water in large quantities.

In detail, Dr. Adel Sajwani, a family medicine consultant in Dubai, said, “Water intoxication is rare. It affects a person if he drinks large amounts of water in a short time. The kidneys can filter one liter of water per hour, as a maximum. Exceeding the amount beyond the permissible limit, because it cannot deal with it, which causes a decrease in the level of sodium in the body, and then the person is exposed to nervous symptoms such as headaches, hallucinations and confusion, and it may also lead to swelling in the brain, and then death.

He continued, “It is important to maintain a safe rate of drinking water, as reducing it also leads to kidney stones, especially during the summer,” noting that “the man’s body needs 3.5 liters of fluid per day, while the woman’s body needs more.” 2.5 liters of it, including liquids in food.

He also stressed the need to pay attention to the symptoms that may result from drinking more water than the permissible limit, and to quickly see a doctor to take the required preventive measures.

And a family medicine consultant, Dr. Ibtihal Makki, warned against drinking water in large quantities, as this behavior results in harm and dangers to human health, most notably what is known as “water poisoning”, noting that exposure to such a problem was rare in the past, but some Cases of victims of misleading advice have begun to appear in recent years.

She pointed out that she treated patients who were exposed to health risks due to excessive drinking of water, most notably the case of a patient who was suffering from acne. Some people advised her to drink a lot of water to treat it, which caused her to have a severe shortage of sodium, and put her at risk of death.

She stated that this phenomenon also threatens newborn children, as some mothers resort to giving their children large quantities of water that may expose them to great health risks, stressing that it is forbidden to give water to children until the age of six months permanently, and their food is limited to breastfeeding, which gives them all the nutrients they need. for this stage. The therapeutic nutrition consultant at the Medication Hospital in Dubai, Wafaa Ayesh, said that water intoxication is rare, but it is very dangerous, noting, however, that “although the kidneys can treat excess water, consuming an excessive amount of water very quickly leads to dilution of blood levels.” Sodium in the blood.

She explained, “Sodium is an essential element that helps regulate fluid balance in and around cells. If a person has symptoms of water intoxication, medical attention should be sought immediately.”

8 cups a day

The Dubai Health Authority revealed a mechanism through which the amount of water the body needs daily can be calculated, stressing the need to pay attention to giving the body its needs, to avoid the risks resulting from a lack or excess of water in the body.

She pointed out that each person needs different amounts of water to keep his body hydrated, but in general it is advised that the amount of water to drink should not be less than eight cups per day.

The authority determined a mathematical equation through which each individual can know his daily need of water, which is: body weight x 0.033, and the result of this process is equal to the water needed by the body.