Doctors have warned against the excessive use of antibiotics, pointing out that they reduce the chances of treatment, and may lead to deaths as a result of bacterial resistance to them.

They explained to «Emirates Today» that behind the infection of the respiratory diseases that are currently prevalent, there are known viral causes that affect the nose, throat and upper respiratory tract, and go away on their own gradually within a week, without the need for the use of antibiotics.

And they reported that there were deaths recorded for some of the elderly and people with chronic diseases in some countries after suffering from simple respiratory diseases, due to the inability of the beneficial bacteria in the body to resist viral diseases due to the excessive use of antibiotics during the past years of their lives.

In detail, the head of the Emirates Society for Infectious Diseases, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hammadi, warned against the formation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the body, when using them in cases such as colds and colds, which are usually due to known viral causes that do not require the use of antibiotics.

He explained that many gastroenteritis are caused by viruses or bacteria and do not require antibiotic treatment.

He added that the state has set regulations to prevent the dispensing of antibiotics from pharmacies without a prescription, adding that “patients should consult a doctor before taking any antibiotics to evaluate symptoms, medical condition, history of allergy, and kidney function.”

For his part, Dr. Adel Sajwani, a family medicine specialist at Fakih University Hospital, indicated that “the excessive use of antibiotics results in the body’s resistance to them, because they only resist bacteria, but people use them for viral diseases.”

He explained, “If a person has a bacterial infection and needs an antibiotic, using the antibiotic will be useless.”

He added, “Most of those who have a fever or a cold are infected with viral infections, including influenza viruses A, B, E and Corona, and these cases do not require the use of antibiotics.”

He explained that if a person takes an antibiotic, it will weaken his immune system, and may harm him and expose him to complications and side effects, including affecting his immune system and killing beneficial bacteria in the body, which leads to intestinal problems and the emergence of irritable bowel syndrome and gases.

He explained that some medical studies have linked the excessive use of antibiotics to cancerous diseases. He warned against using it without consulting a doctor.

He said that the role of the doctor is crucial in the treatment, because he conducts a nasal swab, or a urine culture, to ensure the presence of bacterial infection before dispensing antibiotics.

In turn, Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, Vice President of the Emirates Internal Medicine Society, indicated that “antibiotics are a wrong weapon that kills beneficial bacteria, and harmful bacteria replace them.”

He added that «if the patient recovered after taking an antibiotic, he would have automatically recovered from viral infections. And he warned against sharing antibiotics at home, because the causes of diseases differ from one person to another.

He said, “We must limit the excessive use of antibiotics for the sake of future generations, as the number of antibiotics currently available is limited and at risk of extinction, because the unnecessarily frequent use of antibiotics increases the chances of bacteria developing resistance, and this resistance can be passed on to generations and other types of bacteria.” And if it happens, the drugs will be useless in the future.

He explained that due to the resistance of harmful bacteria to antibiotics, the recovery period may be prolonged for the patient and the chances of complications and deaths, and the number of hospital visits, may increase. Therefore, the patient should not request the antibiotic from the doctor unless the doctor writes it.