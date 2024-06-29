Specialized doctors have warned against direct exposure to sunlight on the eyes during the height of the summer season, pointing out that it may lead to serious damage to the eyes, such as photokeratitis, cataracts, macular degeneration, and aging of the eye’s natural lens.

They confirmed that it may cause skin cancer around the eyes in some cases. They identified a number of measures that must be followed to prevent the dangers of sunlight on the eyes.

In detail, Dr. Ahmed Al Neyadi, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Refractive Surgeon, said that sunlight is essential for life on Earth, as it is the source of energy and natural light, but it carries some harm, especially to the eyes if the necessary precautions are not taken, especially with the rise in temperatures in the summer and the increase in outdoor activities.

“Excessive exposure to UV rays can cause permanent damage to the eyes, so we must take preventive steps to protect our eyes throughout the year, not just in the hot months,” he added.

He explained that there are four harmful effects of sunlight on the eyes: photokeratitis, cataracts, macular degeneration, and skin cancer around the eyes, pointing out that keratitis is also known as corneal burn, which is a condition resulting from excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. Its symptoms include pain, redness, sensitivity to light, and the feeling of a foreign body in the eye.

He pointed out that long-term exposure to sunlight can lead to an increased risk of developing cataracts, a condition that causes a clouding of the eye’s lens leading to poor vision, while ultraviolet rays are a contributing factor in the development of age-related macular degeneration, a disease that affects the retina and leads to central vision loss.

Al Neyadi revealed that ultraviolet rays can lead to an increased risk of skin cancer in sensitive areas around the eyes, such as the eyelids, explaining that “exposure to sunlight has many benefits, but caution must be taken to protect the eyes from its potential damage, by taking simple steps. Such as wearing sunglasses and hats, and avoiding exposure to sunlight at peak times. We can also maintain the health of our eyes by adhering to preventive measures to protect the eyes and ensure healthy vision in the long term.”

In turn, Dr. Borja Salvador Cola, an ophthalmology consultant at Barraquer Eye Hospital, said, “Although exposure to sunlight is necessary as a main and excellent source of vitamin D, not following precautionary measures during the summer can lead to many risks that may negatively affect In eye health. “For example, spending time in direct, unprotected exposure to the sun and summer heat accelerates the aging of the eye’s natural lens, potentially forms cataracts, and increases the risk of other conditions, such as dry eyes and macular degeneration.”

He added: “With the current extreme high temperatures, the eyes are vulnerable to developing these conditions, so it is necessary to take all precautionary measures when enjoying summer activities.”

Salvador called for maintaining the body’s moisture as it is very important to maintain the vital functions and processes of the body’s systems and organs working well, especially during the summer, by drinking about two liters of water daily, to help replace the fluids lost through sweating and prevent dehydration, which is one of the main causes of eye irritation.

He pointed out the importance of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle to maintain eye health, especially for chronic diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, explaining that “foods rich in antioxidants, such as zeaxanthin, lutein and vitamin C, which are found in abundance in berries, leafy vegetables and oranges, are essential for eye health.”

He pointed out the importance of protecting the eyes while swimming, as “pool water contains chlorine and salt water, which can negatively affect the eyes,” stressing the necessity of wearing swimming goggles to protect the eyes from some conditions and infections. Moreover, it helps protect and prevent any foreign body from entering the eyes, noting that sea or pool water contains bacteria that can cause infection, such as amoebas, which are especially dangerous when swimming with contact lenses, and can lead to serious damage to the eye.

“Increased exposure to UV rays increases the risk of damage to the macula, which is located near the center of the retina and is responsible for central and color vision,” Salvador added. “Therefore, wearing sunglasses during the summer is essential to protect the eyes from UV rays, which can damage the macula and impair vision,” he added, noting the importance of choosing sunglasses that provide full UV protection to prevent photokeratitis and other eye conditions.

He called for maintaining eye hydration, saying, “As temperatures rise, people generally prefer to sit indoors with air conditioners running at very low temperatures, and this makes the atmosphere around the room cold and dry, which leads to dry eyes. Therefore, using artificial tears will help in Prevent dry eyes and avoid any discomfort resulting from it.

He explained that artificial tears are eye drops that enhance natural tears in the eyes, protecting them from dryness. They are similar to skin moisturizing cream, and can be used to maintain proper lubrication of the eye. He called for their use when performing activities that require near vision, such as using mobile phones, computers, or reading. .

He said, “Some patients mistakenly believe that using artificial tears will stop the production of natural tears, but this is not true.” Just as a moisturizer does not change the properties of the skin, artificial tears do not change the production of natural tears, because they actually help prevent problems and complications caused by dry eyes.”

For her part, ophthalmologist Dr. Mona Marwan identified four measures to prevent the damage of sunlight to the eyes, which are: wearing sunglasses, as sunglasses should be chosen that provide 100% protection from UVA and UVB rays, as glasses with large lenses and wraparound frames help protect the eyes and the areas surrounding them.

The second thing is to use wide-brimmed hats, which can provide additional protection for the eyes by reducing the amount of direct sunlight that reaches the face and eyes. The third measure is to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak times between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when ultraviolet rays are at their strongest. Finally, use eye moisturizers, as moisturizing eye drops can help reduce dryness and irritation caused by exposure to the sun.

She stressed the need to teach children the importance of wearing sunglasses from a young age, because eyes are more sensitive to sunlight at an early age, so prevention can reduce the risk of sun-related eye problems in the future.

• Artificial tears do not change natural tear production, but rather help prevent complications caused by dry eyes.