Therapist Elena Malysheva, as well as her co-host, immunologist Andrei Prodeus, on the air of the program “Live Healthy!” Channel One warned about the dangerous consequences of holding back a sneeze. According to doctors, this common habit can lead to stroke and heart attack. Release of the program available on the channel's website.

According to experts, when a person closes his nose when sneezing, the exit of germs is blocked, and mucus goes into the ear through the auditory tube. “One of the problems with ear infections is that people sneeze into themselves, because 160 meters per second, where does it go? All this flies into your inner ear behind the eardrum at breakneck speed,” Malysheva explained.

In addition, holding in a sneeze can damage the stapes, one of the auditory bones in the middle ear, as well as the septum between the bones and the skull, Prodeus noted. “A pneumothorax is when a lung ruptures due to pressure; pneumomediastinum – when part of the heart ruptures; displacement of the dental implant in those people who have implants,” the doctor listed the negative consequences of holding back a sneeze.

Doctors have also warned that holding in a sneeze could lead to stroke and heart attack in older people.

