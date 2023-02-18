Gangrene and sepsis that arose in Kostomarov are not uncommon with viruses, doctors said

Sepsis and gangrene, which arose in the Olympic champion in figure skating Roman Kostomarov, are not uncommon when a person is infected with viral infections, doctors say. The doctors interviewed by Lenta.ru explained how pneumonia can lead to amputations, and also voiced their versions of the development of a serious condition in an athlete.

Thus, Alexei Zhao, MD, professor, surgeon, head of the surgical clinic of the European Medical Center, noted that any infection, viral or bacterial, including pneumonia, can cause a massive damage to the body, which will lead to sepsis. Sepsis is a systemic inflammatory reaction, which is accompanied by the release of cytokines and biologically active substances into the blood, as well as impaired microcirculation.

Therefore, against the background of sepsis, thrombosis of arterial vessels, capillaries in any organ, in particular, in the limbs, can develop. There may be necrosis, in particular of the liver, liver abscess and blockage of the spleen vessels. The same can occur on the periphery of the limbs, and then gangrene may develop, which requires amputation. This is the biological mechanism for the occurrence of necrosis and gangrene against the background of sepsis Alexey Zhaosurgeon

According to him, the timely treatment of sepsis itself, the use of antibiotics, the use of anticoagulants, various detoxification systems, the removal of these toxins and the prevention of the development of microthrombosis are a guarantee that the likelihood of septic complications in the form of necrosis and thrombosis of any localization will decrease.

Hidden Problems

The development of a condition when infections grow up to the onset of sepsis and septic shock with all its consequences can be facilitated by existing pathologies in the patient, for example, problems with immunity, which the person himself might not even know about, said a pediatric surgeon, head of the department of reconstructive plastic surgery. Surgery of the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital of the Russian National Research Medical University. N.I. Pirogov of the Ministry of Health of Russia Anton Narbutov.

“[Тогда] multiple organ failure is already occurring, and necrosis may develop. In particular, they can be skin, subcutaneous tissue, fascia, muscles. That is, it can be deep necrosis. In these situations, we are talking about the fact that with massive lesions, massive necrosis, you may have to choose between saving lives and saving limbs. Naturally, we go for amputation options of different levels in order to save the body, ”the specialist noted.

According to him, even such simple things as chronic fatigue and stress can lead to a decrease in the level of immune protection. Patients of all ages are not immune from a negative scenario, the expert warned.

Some transferred infection, even a viral infection itself requires great strength from the body, mobilization of forces in order to fight it. Unfortunately, even in healthy people, we can encounter such situations. Even in children. What to say about adults? Anton Narbutovpediatric surgeon

At-risk groups

With timely and proper treatment, pneumonia can be cured on an outpatient basis, said Anna Buchneva, a therapist and pulmonologist at the Nearmedic clinic, but mortality is still possible, although this probability usually does not exceed one percent.

“When we usually hear the word ‘pneumonia’, we imagine a coughing and feverish person, who, nevertheless, will be on his feet again in one or two weeks. But it happens that an infectious lesion of the lungs (which pneumonia is) leads to complications in the form of severe respiratory failure, the development of sepsis and, possibly, even death, ”she noted.

The specialist emphasized that this disease is especially dangerous for young children, people over 65 years of age and people with concomitant diseases (such as heart disease, diabetes or chronic lung disease, as well as immunodeficiency states). Such patients require particularly careful monitoring.

But even in young, non-severely ill patients, pneumonia can be fatal. If symptoms of the disease occur, you should always consult a doctor – this will allow you to correctly interpret the diagnosis and prescribe the correct treatment. Self-treatment or lack of it, tolerability of the disease “on the legs” can lead to the progression of the infectious process, the development of respiratory failure, which will require hospital treatment, the use of respiratory support (up to ventilators) Anna Buchnevatherapist, pulmonologist

The specialist also noted that any medical institution, especially in intensive care units, has its own so-called hospital flora, that is, microorganisms that are resistant to a large number of antibacterial drugs. Also, according to her, a big problem is the popularity of antibiotics among the population and their uncontrolled use. Because of this, it is increasingly difficult to find an effective drug for the treatment of a particular bacterial infection.

Kostomarov underwent a series of amputations due to necrosis, but his condition is improving

February 7 TelegramChannel 112 reported that Kostomarov had his left foot amputated. It was clarified that initially the doctors planned to amputate the 46-year-old athlete one leg to the knee, but they managed to save part of the limb.

Due to the deterioration of his condition, on January 10, Kostomarov was transferred to the intensive care unit for cardiac patients. The athlete was connected to an artificial lung ventilation (ALV) machine, as well as to a blood oxygen saturation machine (ECMO). Kostomarov was diagnosed with progressive pneumonia, intoxication and sepsis.

On February 14, KP.RU, citing a source in medical circles, stated that Kostomarov had undergone a second operation and amputated both hands. However, later this data was denied by the athlete’s mother. According to the Mash Telegram channel, several fingers on both hands were amputated, and not the entire hand.

On February 16, Denis Protsenko, chief physician of the hospital in Kommunarka, spoke about a significant improvement in Roman Kostomarov’s condition, noting that his kidney function is starting to recover after severe multiple organ failure with complete anuria – the absence of urinary function of the kidneys. He noted that now the skater breathes on his own.