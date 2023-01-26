The new three-year period, 2023-2025, for the compulsory training of the health professions begins and the season of refresher courses (Ecm and Fad) for doctors starts again on Doctor’s Life, published by Adnkronos Salute and available on the Doctor’sLife.it website and on-demand on Sky. Three courses are available: hip replacement surgery; Gut microbiota and corneal transplantation. A course, ‘Robotic surgery in oncology’, will soon be active in collaboration with the Ifo of Rome.

Doctor’s Life, the first medical-scientific information television channel dedicated to doctors and pharmacists, in line with its digital vocation, is becoming more and more “just a click away”. The entire training and information offer is now available on Sky’s Vod – Video On Demand platform, with greater interactivity, lots of additional information and the possibility of deciding your own schedule. Simply connect the decoder to the internet and the programs will all be available on your TV, tablet, PC or smartphone.

“The theme of continuous medical training and updating of doctors is central. We saw it with the Covid-19 pandemic and there is no going back in any way. Above all, an update in digital mode should be structural, the ‘ Doctor’s Life’ was a forerunner in this work and we must push even further on this remote Ecm front”, underlines the rector of the Sapienza University of Rome to Adnkronos Salute, Antonella Polimeniformerly in the scientific committee of the ‘Doctor’s Life’ channel.

The decree law of 29 December 2022, n. 198 ‘Urgent provisions regarding legislative deadlines’, published in the Official Gazette, among the numerous provisions extended by one year for the health professions the duration of the three-year training period which expired on 31 December 2022. Therefore, those who have not completed the compulsory training individual in the three-year period 2020-2022 has one more year, until the end of 2023, to do so. In any case, the new three-year period, which has just begun, remains 2023-2025. “It is a provision that meets those who were on the front lines against Covid between 2020-2022”, added Polimeni who concludes on the ‘hi-tech’ updating methods for doctors that “the possibility of being able to follow online or on-demand courses, safeguard that part of ECM that needs presence”.