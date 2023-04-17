Vaccination against tick-borne encephalitis involves several stages. The intervals between vaccinations can be different – depending on how urgently a person needs to develop immunity against a viral disease. Experts told on Monday, April 17, whether it is worth getting vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis right now.

“The speed and power of the immune response depend on the immune system, as well as on whether a person has previously met with the virus, whether he was vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis. If yes, then the immune response will be higher,” said Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor Igor Krasilnikov in an interview “Paragraph“.

He believes that if a person did not have time to go through the “long” vaccination regimen, it is better to go through the “short” one, since the infection threatens with paralysis of the limbs, stroke and other serious consequences.

In turn, the vaccinologist Yevgeny Timakov noted that with proper vaccination, immunity in sufficient quantities will be formed in 90% of people. In primary vaccination, the second vaccination is usually given one to six months after the first. Then the so-called booster effect will be observed – maximum immunity, which lasts for a longer period. But the second vaccination can be done in a month, he noted.

“Two weeks after the second vaccination, the effect will be sufficient for protection. That is, in two and a half months a person can receive protection against tick-borne encephalitis. But, so that immunity does not go away, another vaccination is given a year later, and then one injection is given every three years to simply maintain this immunity, ”he explained.

Timakov added that there is no risk in accelerated vaccination.

“The stabilizers, preservatives and adjuvants used are harmless to the body, but in order for them not to accumulate, a certain period must pass,” the expert said.

At the same time, the doctor recommended to vaccinate quickly in case of urgent need or upon contact with an infected tick.

Experts believe that the best time to get vaccinated is spring-autumn or autumn-spring. It is emphasized that it is not prohibited throughout the season. As for possible contraindications, this is an exacerbation of chronic ailments, acute infections, as well as allergic reactions observed during the previous vaccination.

Earlier, on April 11, Rospotrebnadzor reported that 1.1 million people in Russia had been vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis. This is about a third of the amount planned for this season.

Immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolay Kryuchkov on April 7 reminded about the danger of a tick bite. He noted that different types of ticks live in Russia, many of which transmit dangerous infections, such as Lyme disease, tick-borne encephalitis and others.

On March 28, infectious disease specialist, chief physician of the INVITRO-Siberia clinical diagnostic laboratory, Ph.D. Andrey Pozdnyakov said that the only way to protect against tick-borne encephalitis is vaccination, which is shown to everyone from the age of three, reports R.T.