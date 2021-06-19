Symptoms of high cholesterol levels in the body may include a regular headache in the back of the head or soreness in the arms and legs. Doctors from Medicover Hospitals told about this on Saturday, June 19.

Experts explained that the feeling of discomfort in the occiput is due to the clogging of blood vessels with cholesterol plaques. Build-up of cholesterol can occur in the arms and legs, which also causes discomfort or tingling sensations in these parts of the body due to blockage of the blood arteries.

In order to reduce the risk of heart disease and blockage of blood vessels, it is important to control blood cholesterol levels. Daily Express…

Doctors also noted that in most cases, the high level of cholesterol in the body does not make itself felt, and a person detects the problem only when it is started.

Earlier, on May 27, American, British and Dutch scientists talked about the link between high blood cholesterol levels and the risk of developing vascular dementia, which can cause the development of Alzheimer’s disease and other similar diseases.