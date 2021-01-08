A ten-year-old boy, caught in an ice collapse at the Vilyuchinsky waterfall in Kamchatka, is in a consistently serious condition, reports website government of the Kamchatka Territory.

“The child received a concomitant injury to the head, spine and chest, now he is in intensive care, his condition is still serious,” said Deputy Minister of Health of the Kamchatka Territory Marina Volkova.

Maxim Artamonov, deputy chief physician for the medical department of the regional hospital named after Lukashevsky, told reporters that we are talking about a spinal fracture without spinal cord injury and a bruised lung. He noted that the boy is conscious and receiving the necessary treatment.

The child’s father received a closed craniocerebral injury and bruises, his condition is assessed as moderate. The man is in the neurosurgical department of the medical facility.

Let us remind you that a glacier collapsed on the Vilyuchinsky waterfall in Kamchatka the day before. It was reported that one person died when the ice fell, and three more, including a child, were injured.

Senior Researcher at the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far East Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yaroslav Muravyov said that the collapse of a block of ice at the Vilyuchinsky waterfall in Kamchatka could provoke an avalanche.