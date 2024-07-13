Equip the beaches with free sunscreen dispensers, give armbands to children and respect the obligation to have life-saving defibrillators for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. It is the appeal launched to the bathing establishments and the municipalities of the seaside resorts by the doctors who in recent days in Fasano, in the province of Brindisi, participated in the 7th International Workshop of Green Flags – 10th National Congress of Green Flags, the official event for the delivery of the Green Flags 2024 to child-friendly beaches, chosen by pediatricians. Illustrating the new proposals to Adnkronos Salute is Italo Farnetanifull professor of Pediatrics at the Ludes-United Campus University of Malta and ‘father’ of the Green Flags, who on the occasion of the double appointment had already suggested two initiatives: half portions on the menu and breastfeeding points open to all in bars, restaurants, hotels and establishments.

Follow the example of countries that offer abroad sunscreens in dispensersexplains the doctor, is “a request made by Francesca Farnetaniassociate professor of dermatology at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. The goal is the prevention of cutaneous melanoma”, the most feared skin cancer, which among its risk factors has “sunburn and erythema experienced throughout life, especially during childhood and adolescence. To prevent it, it is essential to diligently use sunscreen, not only by applying it every 3 hours, but also by repeating the operation after a swim in the sea or a lot of sweating. Because even the so-called ‘waterproof’ creams, albeit more slowly, are eliminated by water. Hence the proposal to place free dispensers of sunscreen in beach establishments”. A supply always available and ready to use.

Another ‘gift idea’ comes from Farnetani himself: “I advised beach establishment owners, but also mayors – he specifies – to provide free Inflatable armbands for all children under 4 years and in general to all those who do not know how to swim. I remember in fact that in the decalogue drawn up by the pediatricians of the Green Flags it is recommended, among other things, to always have children who go into the water wear armbands”. A potentially life-saving gift “especially in light of the notable influx of foreign tourists to Italian beaches, often from countries with less familiarity with water and the marine environment. Nations where skin phototypes that are more sensitive to the sun are also frequent, for which the availability of free sunscreen would be even more crucial”.

In the end AEDs, semi-automatic external defibrillatorsmandatory in every establishment. “It has relaunched its importance – Farnetani reports – Goffredo Vaccaro, anesthetist and resuscitator. Using the defibrillator increases the chances of survival tenfold in the event of cardiac arrest. The obligation also includes the training of personnel trained in the use of the AED, and the telephone assistance provided remotely by the emergency operations centers can be invaluable. For a defibrillator the cost can be limited, even 750 euros, Vaccaro highlighted”. In exchange, a priceless result: many lives saved.