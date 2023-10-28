This is the story of Nevin Abu Odeh, as told to Sky News Arabia by the Director General of Hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Dr. Muhammad Zaqout..

Zaqout explained that this woman is a resident of Khan Yunis Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip, and her house was targeted by an Israeli air strike. When the medical staff received her at Nasser Hospital, they found her unconscious without vital signs in her body, and they thought she had died..

He continued that the doctors were rushing time and performed an urgent caesarean section on her to preserve the life of the fetus. Indeed, the surgery was successful and the woman gave birth to a healthy male baby..

Zaqout explained that during the birth process, the doctors found that the woman’s body had a pulse, and it turned out that she was in a complete coma, so she was placed in the intensive care units at Nasser Hospital, as she was suffering from a severe brain hemorrhage..

It was revealed that the husband of that woman was killed in the same bombing that targeted the house.