Research, conducted by a team from the University of Cambridge and Kings' College London, found that i doctors they rated patients' self-reports as less important in diagnostic decisions and stated that patients more often exaggerated or underestimated their symptoms than patients who reported doing so.

Today, experts are calling for more value to be given to patients' health. “lived experiences” as a study of more than 1,000 patients and doctors found numerous examples of underreported patient reports.

The results of the study were published in Rheumatology.

Doctors: why is it important to listen to the patient?

One patient shared the common feeling of not being believed by their doctor as “degrading and dehumanizing”; and he added: “If I had continued to have regard for the competence of doctors I would have died. When I go to a doctor's appointment and my body is treated as if I have no authority over it and what I feel is invalid, then that is a very dangerous environment. I will tell them my symptoms and they will tell me that the symptom is wrong, or that I can't feel pain there, or that way.”

The researchers used the example of neuropsychiatric lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease that is particularly difficult to diagnose, to examine the different value doctors placed on 13 different types of evidence used in diagnoses. This included evidence such as brain scans, patient views and observations from family and friends.

Less than 4% of physicians ranked patient self-reports among the top three types of evidence. Doctors ranked their ratings first, despite acknowledging that they were often unsure of diagnoses that involved often invisible symptoms, such as headaches, hallucinations and depression.

Such 'neuropsychiatry' symptoms can lead to a low quality of life and premature death and have been reported more often misdiagnosed, and therefore not treated correctly, than visible ones such as skin rashes.

Sue Farrington, co-president of the Rare Autoimmune Rheumatic Disease Alliance, said: “It's time to move away from the paternalistic and often dangerous “doctor knows best” and “doctor knows best” attitude. to a more equal relationship in which patients with lived experiences and doctors with learned experiences work more collaboratively.”

Almost half (46%) of the 676 patients reported that they had never been asked or were rarely asked to self-assess their disease, although others spoke of very positive experiences. Some doctors, particularly psychiatrists, place great value on patients' opinions, as one psychiatrist from Wales explained: “Patients often come to the clinic having had multiple assessments, having researched their condition to a very high level and having worked hard to understand what is happening. They are often diagnostic experts in their own right.”

Lead author Dr Melanie Sloan from the University of Cambridge's Department of Public Health and Primary Care said: “It is incredibly important to listen to and value patients' experiences.”

Insights and interpretations of one's symptoms, especially those suffering from long-standing illnesses: after all, they are the people who know what it's like to live with their condition. But we also need to ensure that doctors have time to fully explore each patient's symptoms, which is a challenge within the limitations of current healthcare systems.”

Personal characteristics such as ethnicity and gender are thought to sometimes influence doctors' diagnoses, particularly the perception that women are more likely to be told that their symptoms are psychosomatic.

The data showed that male doctors were statistically more likely to say that patients were exaggerating their symptoms. Patients were more likely than doctors to say that the symptoms were directly caused by the disease.

The study authors acknowledged that patient reasoning was sometimes imprecise, but concluded that there would likely be much potential (including those with accurate self-diagnosis, fewer misdiagnoses, and greater patient satisfaction) to include patients' “attributional insights” and experiences in making diagnosis decisions. This is especially important when diagnostic tests in neuropsychiatric lupus are widely known to be “unilluminating,” according to one neurologist, in common with many other autoimmune diseases and long COVID.

Dr Tom Pollak, senior author of the study from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London, said: “No human being will always be able to pinpoint the cause of symptoms precisely and patients and doctors can both be wrong . However, combining and enhancing both perspectives, especially when diagnostic tests are not advanced enough to always detect these diseases, can reduce misdiagnoses and improve doctor-patient relationships, which in turn leads to greater trust and greater openness in symptom reporting.”